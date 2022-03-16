Walmart continues its expansion in Costa Rica

Investments will generated 56 new jobs with the opening of two new MaxiPalí and Palí stores

QCOSTARICA – Walmart de México y Centroamérica will increase its presence in Costa Rica with the opening of two new stores this year: a MaxiPalí in the east of Alajuela and a Palí in La Cuesta in Puntarenas.

The MaxiPali is the 49th of the supermarket format, while Palí La Cuesta is store number 185 of the format.

The openings of these points of sale required an investment of more than ¢3.45 billion colones and generated 56 new jobs, which were filled by people who live in or near the localities.

“The openings of these new stores are a reflection of Walmart’s commitment to continue growing and investing in the country, generating more employment opportunities and offering all families a varied and robust range of products at the best market prices,” Mariela Pacheco, Assistant Manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart.

The points of sale have optimized ventilation and high-efficiency cooling systems, LED lighting together with sanitary accessories that optimize water consumption, as part of the sustainable standards that the company promotes in all its operations to become a company regenerative in the year 2040.

Currently, the company has 14 Walmart stores, 39 Masxmenos, 185 Palí and 49 MaxiPalí in different parts of the country.

The Maxi Palí format was born to serve customers who want a low-priced commercial proposal in a spacious and comfortable space that allows them to access a wide range of products such as: groceries, home and personal care, merchandise in general and, especially white goods and textiles.

The Palí format are stores that specialize in offering low prices and small range of products..

