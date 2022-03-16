New COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased 20% in the second week of March

QCOSTARICA – The second week of March, which spanned from March 6 to 12 (epidemiological week 10), represented a 20% decrease in new hospital admissions, registering 479 admissions, while epidemiological week 9, which spanned from March 27 February to March 5 recorded 599 new admissions.

In addition, during epidemiological week 10, the average number of hospitalized cases was 778, while the average for week 9 was 855 hospitalized cases, showing a 7.8% decrease in total hospitalizations.

For its part, epidemiological week 10 registered 7,970 cases of COVID-19, while week 9 recorded 11,318 cases. This represents a 29.6% decrease from week to week, with an average of 1,138 cases daily.

Regarding deaths, the week of March 6 to 12, there were 74 deaths related to Covid-19, while, from February 27 to March 5, there were 84 deaths, this represents a decrease of 11.9% in mortality from one week to another.

For Tuesday, March 15, the Ministry of Health reported 1,093 new cases, 6 deaths and 708 people remain hospitalized, of the total hospitalized 94 people are in the ICU.

68.9% of deaths in epidemiological week 10 were in the age group 65 years and over, 16.2% in the group 50 to 64 years, and 14.9% in the age group 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths of minors.

As of March 15, there are 8,192 accumulated deaths related to COVID-19.

