Saturday 2 October 2021
Want to get vaccinated this weekend? vacunACCIÓN reaches 36 points for first doses

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied to people between the ages of 18 and 57

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – If you have not yet been vaccinated against covid-19 and want to do so, vacunACCIÓN will have 36 points enabled this weekend for people between 18 and 57 years old, who will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition, if you are over 58 years of age and have not been vaccinated, the Raúl Blanco Cervantes National Hospital of Geriatrics and Gerontology will hold this Saturday, October 2, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm a special day for those over 58 and pregnant women, who will receive the Pfizer vaccine as they are considered a priority population.

“We started the month of the elderly, and for this weekend we decided to focus on people over 58 who have not yet received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, people from anywhere in the country can arrive this Saturday. We are also going to receive pregnant women,” confirmed Milena Bolaños Sánchez, general director of the medical center.

These are the other areas of the country that will have open campaigns:

North Central Region

  • Alajuela West Health area. Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.
  • Puerto Viejo, Sarapiquí. Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.
  • La Reforma Clinic. Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm.

South Central Region

  • Ricardo Saprissa Stadium. Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.
  • UIA. Saturday from 7 am to 1:30 pm.
  • Goicoechea 2. Walmart Guadalupe, Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm.
  • Alajuelita. Alajuelita Clinic, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm; Mobile unit, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 am. to 2 pm.
  • Max Peralta Hospital. Only second doses for people over 30 years vaccinated at the Hospital and Tec, in Cartago. The vaccination is located in the Outpatient Clinic, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
  • Zapote – Cathedral. CEDESO, Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm.
  • Hatillo. Solón Núñez Frutos Clinic, Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 8pm.
    – Ebáis headquarters and farmer’s fair, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am. to 3 pm.
    – Plaza América Shopping Center, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 7 pm.
    – Mobile vaccination, Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.
    – Sagrada Familia, Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.
  • BAC. Offices located in the Zona Franca del Este on Calle Blancos. For employees and their families, from 8 am to 6 pm.

Huetar Norte Region

  • Aguas Zarcas. Clinic. Saturday from 8 am to 7 pm.
  • Florencia. Training Center, Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.
  • Guatuso. San Rafael Clinic, Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.
  • Pital. Clinic. Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.
  • Santa Rosa. Clinic, Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm.
  • Limon. Cathedral, Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.
  • Guacimo. Vaccination center. Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.
  • Cariari. Sura Avenue vaccination center, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm.
  • Matina. Colono vaccination center. Saturday from 9 am. to 3 pm.
  • Valle de Estrella. Penshurt Service Center, La Fortuna Clinic, Llano Grande, Progreso, San Carlos, La Guaria, Cartagena, Las Vegas, indigenous zone, Saturday and Sunday 8 am. m. to 4 pm.
  • Talamanca. Puesto de Old Harbor, Puerto Viejo, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am. to 5 pm; Border post, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Chorotega Region

  • La Cruz. Vaccination center, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm.
  • Carrillo. Filadelfia Community center. Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm.
  • Jicaral – Islands. Vaccination headquarters and house-to-house visits, Saturday and Sunday, from 7 am to 4 pm.
  • Tilarán. Santa Teresita community center. Saturday, 2 pm to 7 pm.
  • Santa Cruz. Bernabela Ramos Park and Brasilito Beach. Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm.
  • Upala. Colonia Puntarenas. Saturday, 8 am to 4 pm and Sunday in San José de Upala.
  • Enrique Baltodano Hospital. Hospital auditorium. Saturday, 8 am to 4 pm.
  • Upala Hospital. Specialized external consultation, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Central Pacific Region

  • Esparza. Marañonal communal hall. Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm.
  • Montes de Oro. Area headquarters. Saturday and Sunday, 9 am o 4:30 pm.
  • Quepos. Korean school. Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 2 pm.
  • Monsignor Sanabria Hospital. Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 8 pm.
  • Hotel Las Brisas. Saturday and Sunday, 8 am at 5 pm.
  • Kaite Negro Restaurant. Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm.
  • Pequeño Mundo. El Roble. Saturday and Sunday, from 11am at 5 pm.
  • Quepos Hospital. Auditorium. Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 12 pm.

 

