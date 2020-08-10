Monday, 10 August 2020
Water accidents left six dead in 24 hours

(QCOSTARICA) The Judicial Police (OIJ) confirmed that in two days six people drowned in the Pacific Ocean. The first in Quepos, and the remaining four in Golfito.

Two of the people drowned at Playa Saavegre in Quepos on Saturday afternoon. They were identified as Betzi Jiménez Sing, 39, and Amiri Arash, 79, a U.S. citizen.

In Puerto Jimenez, Puntarenas de Golfito, Yessenia Naranjo Delgado (41), Ligia Miranda Castro (46), Roy Elizondo Picado (51) and Franco Montero Brenes (34), had come to escape the “maddening crowds”. They rented a cabin and a boat to go fishing early Saturday morning.

When the Coast Guard received the call Sunday morning, all they could do is a search to retrieve the bodies after finding the life jackets tied to the semi-sunken boat.

The four were residents of Coto Brus.

