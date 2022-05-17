Tuesday 17 May 2022
Weather service forecasts more intense rains in Costa Rica from this Tuesday

The impact of the arrival of the intertropical convergence zone will be felt throughout the week, especially on the coasts

By Rico
QCOSTARICA -Starting this Tuesday afternoon and evening, an increase in the intensity of the rains will continue throughout the week, due to the arrival of the intertropical convergence zone in our territory.

According to the forecast issued by the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – the national weather service, the rainfall will be of variable intensity and greater force near the Pacific coast. Due to the above, the IMN asked the population to remain attentive to the weather conditions.

“The IMN calls for special attention to mountainous sectors of the South Pacific and the Central Valley, such as the hills south of San José, around the Ruta 32 and the Sarapiquí basin, as high soil saturations prevail due to the rains. registered in the last few days,” it warned.

For the Central Pacific and South Pacific, the IMN forecasts rainfall between 20 mm (millimeters) and 40 mm with maximums between 60 mm and 80 mm. Meanwhile, for the mountainous sectors of the Central Valley, it estimates amounts between 15 mm and 30 mm with maximums of up to 40 mm.

In the northern zone and the Caribbean, between 30 mm and 40 mm of rain are expected with maximums of up to 70 mm, likewise, in the North Pacific the rains would begin at the end of this afternoon and would extend into the night, with estimated amounts between 20 mm and 40 mm and maximum points of 60 mm.

The intertropical convergence zone is a cloud system characterized by a cycle of low pressures, clouds and storms that surround the tropical region. It is formed by warm and humid air from latitudes north and south of the equator, that is, by the confluence of trade winds from both hemispheres.

