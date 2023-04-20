Thursday 20 April 2023
type here...
Search

What can we expect to happen with the dollar exchange rate?

EconomyDollar ExchangeRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

What can we expect to happen with the dollar exchange rate?

RICO's Q - Many I've talked to in the...
Read more

Government of Rodrigo Chaves proposes to stop drug violence

QCOSTARICA - Putting an end to the pandering in...
Read more

Butter shortage in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Many consumers are scratching their heads at...
Read more

Airfares and vacation packages abroad dropped in prices in Q1

QCOSTARICA  - Airfares and vacation packages abroad are among...
Read more

Costa Rica lived the most violent night in its history: 9 murders in 12 hours

QCOSTARICA - osta Rica experienced the most violent night...
Read more

“Napalm girl” Kim Phuc in Costa Rica to launch the book about her life in Spanish

QCOSTARICA - South-Vietnamese born Canadian Kim Phuc, known as...
Read more

El Faro newspaper moves to Costa Rica in the face of attacks by the government of Nayib Bukele

Q24N - Due to delegitimization and defamation campaigns by...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢531.87 Buy

¢537.51 Sell

20 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

RICO’s Q – Many I’ve talked to in the past couple of weeks, the average consumer, business persons, and an economist, expect the price of the dollar exchange to increase or stabilize in the coming months. Some are recommending saving, including converting colones to dollars, for that eventuality.

However, there are those who consider that the dollar exchange will continue to drop, maybe even ¢500 in this second quarter.

- Advertisement -

Despite all of this, one thing is for certain, the dollar exchange continues to record lows every week for the last several months.

I don’t have the statistics to back up either scenario. I suppose I could point to results from the various surveys on the matter, even what I consider one of the most reliable, the Business Expectations Survey prepared by the Institute for Research in Economic Sciences (IICE) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

According to the survey notes published in La Nacion, for the period between April and May 2023, 42.4% of those consulted stated that the value of the US currency would rise, while in the previous quarter (January-February) it was 40.6%; For 37.2% of those consulted, the situation with the price of the dollar will not change in the next three months; Only 13% of those interviewed stated that the price of the dollar will decrease in the second quarter of this year.

The IICE study takes in the opinion of 460 companies about the expectation of the exchange rate. The study has a margin of error of 5%

What is of concern is the position of the Central Bank, and its dead ears on the call by the business and tourism sector, for the State entity to take action to curb the drop, at the very least stabilize the dollar exchange.

On Tuesday (April 18, 2023, the president of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), Róger Madrigal, assured that he did not have evidence to confirm that the excess of dollars in the economy, which has affected the appreciation of the exchange rate, is caused by speculative capital or originated illicitly.

- Advertisement -

Madrigal‘s statement was before the Legislative Committee on Finance Affairs to address a bill to reform the Organic Law of the Central Bank. Madrigal was questioned by the legislators on the fall in the price of the dollar compared to the colon.

What will happen to the dollar exchange rate in the coming months? Hard to say really.
Here’s a look at the dollar exchange in Central America (except Panama which has a dollarized economy.
  • Costa Rica. The dollar exchange reference rate by the Central Bank this morning, Thursday, April 20, 2023, is ¢531 for the buy and ¢537 for the sell, while at the commercial banks it is quoted between ¢524 and ¢526 for the buy and ¢541 and ¢548 for the sell.
  • Nicaragua. In Nicaragua, the dollar is at 36.5750 córdobas. To buy it is quoted at 36.1500 while for sale it is at 37.0000 córdobas. The average exchange rate in 2022 was 35.19.
  • El Salvador. In El Salvador, the dollar averages 8.7545 Salvadoran colones. To buy it is quoted at 8.7495 while for sale it is at 8.7595. The average exchange rate in 2022 was 8.75.
  • Guatemala. The dollar averages at 7.7950 quetzales, it is bought at 7.7850 and sold at 7.8050. The average exchange rate in 2022 was 7.7.
  • Honduras. For Honduras, the dollar averages 24.5860 lempiras. To buy it is quoted at 24.5360 while for sale it is at 24.6360 lempiras. The average exchange rate in 2022 was 24.40.

A little further south, in Colombia, today, the buy for the Colombian peso (COP), is 4,500 and for the buy 4,504.18. The average exchange rate in 2022 was 4,257.

With notes from La Nacion, El Financiero, La Republica and Google search.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGovernment of Rodrigo Chaves proposes to stop drug violence
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Dollar exchange rate at its lowest of the year

QCOSTARICA - Like a sinking rock in muddy water, the dollar...
Read more

Dollar fell ¢14 in a month due to Eurobonds and Easter

QCOSTARICA - The entry into the country of US$1.5 billion from...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Lifestyle

Longest Third Date in Costa Rica. A lockdown love story.

Q MAGAZINE - A couple who were stuck in...
National

Less crime, more violence?

QCOSTARICA - The truth is that Costa Rica is...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: