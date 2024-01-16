What is %RTP and How is it Calculated for Australian Online Casinos

Why is it Important to Consider the Percentage of Return to the Player? When you first “walk into” one of those best payout casino Australia with flashy games, you’ll probably see a return to player or RTP thrown around a lot. Basically, it’s the casino’s way of saying: “Hey, our games don’t screw you over!”

RTP gives players a rough idea of how much money they can expect to lose by playing the same games repeatedly. It’s supposed to add a bit of transparency so customers don’t think the games are completely stacked against them. But what does it actually mean? And why should you care anyway?

How to Calculate RTP?

Calculating the return to player rate seems easy enough: take the total cash paid out to punters and divide it by the total they put in. But with pokies and pokies and whatnot, that number doesn’t tell the whole story. It doesn’t say how often you can expect to win; it’s just that eventually, over time, the house will pay back 90% of the money gambled.

Blackjack is more precise – the dealers will probably bust nearly half the time. But pokies and their ilk can pay out infrequently, just in huge chunks when they do, so the RTP will even out over time. But for a long time, you may think the house always wins until a fantastic jackpot emerges.

Calculating percentages for some casino games can get tricky, depending on how you play them. Craps bets swing wild – some give players good odds, others are just awful. Blackjack takes skill, too. Use the right strategy, like standing on 17 against a dealer’s 6, and your odds soar over 99%. But by playing stupidly, this advantage evaporates faster than dew in the sun.

What is Variance and How Does it Affect Best Payout Casino Online Games?

The best online casino games in Australia with the best payouts have more than RTP. There’s also variance or volatility – how often you win and how much. This is an indicator of whether the game is risky or not. It is divided into 3 primary levels:

Low – the game will pay out smaller amounts more often

High – the game pays out larger amounts less often

Medium – somewhere in between these two levels

Knowing this indicator and RTP, you can roughly calculate your potential profit. Using variance is an excellent way to find games that fit your casino playing style and budget.

Player Types Based on RTP and Variance

Casual players – if you’re trying to play a little bit here and there with a small budget, you’ll want to focus on games that don’t have a ton of variance and have decent RTPs. That way, you’ll hit smaller wins more often and can make your money last longer. In our opinion, a Starburst pokie or something similar would be ideal.

High rollers. Do you like the thrill of potential big wins and have a sufficient budget? High-variance pokies are for you. Pokies such as Fat Rabbit by Push Gaming can quickly eat up your bankroll, but on the other hand, they can bring huge rewards.

Medium-style players. Anyone who wants to have decent winnings and an average budget will be somewhere between the two types of players mentioned above. Average RTP and variance are precisely what you need to look for. NetEnt’s Gonzo’s Quest is a perfect example. Here, you have a chance for a big win, but not too risky.

Use RTP and Variance to Your Advantage

Our experts have prepared some top tips on how to get more out of the best payout online casino games:

Use demo modes to try out pokies with different RTP and variance ratings and see what works for you

You shouldn’t invest in low-variance pokies and expect to win big.

Likewise, there is no point in expecting an instant big win from pokies with high variance

Look for a pokie with a medium or high RTP if you are not chasing jackpots

Use the ratings only as a guide; no game is obliged to give you a big win

Always set a gambling budget and stick to it, no matter what

Are Casinos Cheating Their Players?

Can we trust that online casinos are being fair these days? More and more shady sites are popping up, showing inflated RTP numbers when the real payouts are significantly lower. So, how do we know that every spin or hand is random and not rigged by the house?

For this, we have random number generators or RNGs. These are small, clever microprocessors capable of generating up to four billion numbers for every spin of an online pokie. This helps ensure that each spin is random and not influenced by previous or subsequent.

Games with the Highest RTP

Our experts have prepared several games with the highest RTP to simplify your search, which you can find in the best payout online casino for real money.

Pokie Game Developer RTP Paylines Features Mega Joker NetEnt 99% 5 Progressive Jackpot Blood Suckers NetEnt 98% 25 BonusGame: Pick Objects, FreeSpins, RTP range, Wild Starmania Nextgen Gaming 97.87% 10 Additional Free Spins, Guaranteed Wild in Free Spins, Random Wilds / Additional Wilds, Scatter symbols, Wild White Rabbit Big Time Gaming 97.7% 248,382 Bonus symbols, Expanding Symbols, FreeSpins, Megaways, Random multiplier, Reelset Changing Medusa Megaways Nextgen Gaming 97.63% 117,649 Avalanche / Cascading wins, Expanding Symbols, Feature: Substitution Symbols Texas Tea IGT 97.35% 9 Bonus symbols, BonusGame: Pick Objects, FreeSpins, Multiplier, RTP range Secrets of Atlantis NetEnt 97.07% 40 Bothway, Expanding Symbols, Mega Symbol (3×3), Nudge Feature, Respins Halloween Fortune Playtech 97.06% 20 BonusGame: Pick Objects, FreeSpins, Gamble, Multiplier, Risk/Gamble (Double) game, Scatter symbols Fruit Million BGaming 97.1% 100 Expanding wild with re-spin, FreeSpins, Risk/Gamble (Double) game, Scatter symbols, Wild

