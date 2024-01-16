Reflecting on the Attitudes of Some Expats in Costa Rica

RICO’s BLOG (Opinion) “I find myself both surprised and dismayed by the attitude of some expatriates living in a welcoming country like Costa Rica, who continually express contempt for their host and adopted country,” writes Sébastien St-Pierre, in his opinion article at Mag506.com.

Sébastien St-Pierre continues, “This situation prompts me to ponder the nature of their discontent. How can one harbor such critical feelings towards a people known for their warmth, rich culture, lifestyle, and Latin rhythm?

“The public expression of this contempt, especially on social media, is particularly troubling. It raises a fundamental question: perhaps these individuals will never find a haven of peace and happiness, no matter the location. Maybe happiness first lies within oneself, before seeking it elsewhere.

- Advertisement -

“It is vital to be honest with oneself before seeking happiness beyond the borders of one’s native country. This introspection may lead to a better understanding of what truly makes us happy and, consequently, to greater respect for the place and the people who welcome us.

“This behavior seems all the more puzzling given that these individuals have chosen to settle in Costa Rica. If the lifestyle does not match their ideal of happiness, why not consider returning to their country of origin? After all, respecting the culture and values of the host country should be a priority for any expatriate.

“In conclusion, it is crucial to reflect on our own attitudes and expectations before criticizing our surroundings. Happiness and respect are personal quests that begin with self-understanding and a sincere openness to other cultures,” end the opinion piece.

Read the original opinion article by Sébastien St-Pierre here.

Having lived in Costa Rica for more than 25 years, I have witnessed most of this, even before social media, when the complaining sessions would be done in campfires, the daily meetings in the center of San José coffee shops and park benches.

Over the years, as many expats have moved on or passed away, there are no downtown complaining sessions, mostly due to the lack of attendances the not so often times I visit downtown these days, however, they are still prevalent and active on social media, which is why I have refrained from joining these groups on Face or other chat platforms.

- Advertisement -

but are alive and well on social media and the reason I have not joined the groups on Face or chat groups on other channels.

There used to be a term used for this particular group of expatriates, known as the “wanted or unwanted”. It is uncertain what they are currently referred to as, but they still exist.

All I can say is “Pura Vida”. And for those that have yet to understand or pick up on the expression, it is not just an expression, it’s a way of life here.

Top five complaint topics heard over the years:

- Advertisement -

The roads The weather is too hot (or too cold) Immigration regulations and process The country is not safe Costa Ricans

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related