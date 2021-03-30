Tuesday 30 March 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

What to consider if you are leaving the country during Easter and after

If you must travel, enjoy your trip, but above all to make it a safe trip.

by Rico
28

QCOSTARICA – Unless you must absolutely travel out of the country during these times, Costa Rica’s Minister of Health is asking to put off any unnecessary travel at this time.

San Jose airport departures

“People who have to travel and can postpone it, do it, because new variants have emerged that can be more aggressive. But if they have to travel, they must do so with all the protocols,” were the words of Health Minister Dr. Daniel Salas last March 16.

- Advertisement -

This is due to the various countries experiencing a third and strong wave of covid-19 and, travel at this time means exposing oneself, would also increase the risk of bringing variants back to Costa Rica.

If despite the words of Dr. Salas, you are still considering leaving the country, taking advantage of the days off work for Semana Santa, or later, we remind you of some of the basics that you will find on departure from the Juan Santamaría international airport terminal in San Jose (SJO) and the Daniel Oduber terminal in Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR).

Since the resumption of international flights on August 1, Costa Rica connects with 29 destinations around the world.

The pandemic transformed the entire operating dynamics at airports and you must be prepared to comply with the new health regulations because traveling outside the country may not become as pleasant as before the pandemic.

Take note

- Advertisement -

One of the most important tasks that you must complete in your travel plan is to check if the country to which you will go requires a negative test for covid-19, and what type of test.

In Costa Rica, private laboratories are already able to do antigen testing and RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction).

Countries like the United States and the Netherlands, for example, accept either within 72 hours (3 days for the US) of the flight. Canada, United Kingdom and Spain, on the other hand, are some of the countries that only accept the PCR test.

This PCR is more expensive and results are typically the next day at the earlier, while antigen tests, not only being less expensive but can provide results within one hour.

The Liberia airport announced that it is now providing antigen and PCR testing on site, while the San Jose airport will be doing so soon, according to the managers of the airports.

Liberia airport departures

- Advertisement -

The lab results, printed or in digital format, must be presented to the airline before boarding.

  1. Though it seems banal to arrive at the airport, in these times when there are few flights and a minimal number of passengers, at 3 hours prior to your flight, it is recommended that you do, to allow enough time in the event there are problems with your test and other travel documents. In the case of flying out of Liberia and getting tested at the airport, Coriport recommends at least 4 hours prior to flight.
  2. Always wear a mask.
  3. If you do not have luggage and have already checked in online or at the self-check-in stations, go directly to the Immigration/police checkpoint.
  4. In your carry-on, only containers of alcohol gel up to 354 ml are permitted.
  5. For the rest of the liquids, the maximum allowed is 100 ml.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) posted on this site all the information related to travel requirements to the United States.

Unlike prior to covid-19, only passengers traveling are permitted entry to the departures platform at the San Jose airport. Security will check for passports and may ask for proof of your digital ticket. A little more relaxed at the Liberia airport, but best to avoid having an entourage accompany you for your leaving the country.

At the boarding gates

  1. You will find blocked areas in seats and rows to respect physical distance.
  2. The boarding process will be in groups of ten passengers. During this process you must respect distancing and will scan the boarding pass on your own.
  3. For purchases at the San Jose airport, Aeris established a non-face-to-face shopping platform called . Among the shops, you will find are: Britt Café Bakery, Britt Shop Costa Rica and IMAS Duty Free shops.
  4. Product tasting is not allowed in stores.
  5. Payment, ideally, should be made with contactless payment.
  6.  In the VIP lounges, there will only be packaged food, and the buffet is no longer available.

Try to enjoy your trip, but above all to make it a safe trip.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleArenal Volcano at sunrise
Next articleCosta Rica among the countries with the lowest growth this year in Latin America: World Bank
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Argentina tests travelers and reschedules flights to comply with protocols for covid-19

Q24N - Argentina will reschedule all international flights starting Monday, March...
Read more

75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot

RICO's COVID DIGEST - On Friday, after a lot of backlash...
Read more

MOST READ

If the contagion rate continues to rise, Costa Rica could have 370 hospitalized within a month

Photos of Costa Rica

The moon over San Jose

Q Costa Rica -
Impossible not be seduced by its magical charm ... Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Health

President Alvarado asks for a review the covid-19 vaccination strategy

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Let's do some simple math. The country has received 676,455 vaccines in the first three months of the first delivery on December...
HQ

Higher tolls on the Ruta 27 on Thursday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of Thursday, April 1, driving on the Ruta 27 will be more expensive as tolls increase across the entire route from...
Health

Costa Rica monitors five more cases of variants of the covid-19 virus

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) - Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition...
Economy

Faced with survival: taxis and app drivers vying for an increasingly unprofitable service

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The operations of transport apps has revolutionized the way of public transporting in Costa Rica. The red (official) taxis are no longer the...
Photos of Costa Rica

Arenal Volcano at sunrise

Q Costa Rica -
Sometimes Mother Nature rewards us with unique moments and wonderful scenes ...  Arenal Volcano, Costa Rica, at sunrise. Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Trends

Keylor Navas Rated The World’s Greatest Goalkeeper

Carter Maddox -
Arguably, Alessandro Florenzi might be a tad biased, but when it comes to determining who the world’s best goalkeeper is, the Italian international is...
Consumption

Another “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved the latest request by the Costa Rica refinery that does not refine anything, RECOPE,...
Redaqted

What to consider if you are leaving the country during Easter and after

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unless you must absolutely travel out of the country during these times, Costa Rica's Minister of Health is asking to put off...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.