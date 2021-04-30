Friday 30 April 2021
What to watch for to be sure you get the vaccine

Minister of Health instructed the CCSS to show the person the syringe before and after giving the dose

by Rico
219

QCOSTARICA – The moment has arrived to get the vaccine. With the apparent “irregular” vaccination in the health area of the Tres Rios made public by a video that went viral on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, asked the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) to instruct those in charge of the process to show the syringe to the people who are being vaccinated, before and after the inoculation.

In this way, users and their companions can make sure that the dose was injected.

To help you in the process, here are the three basic steps you should you look out for:

  1. The first thing you should syringe if filled with 0.3 milliliters of liquid.
Under the order of the Ministry of Health, the vaccinator must show you the injectable. If not, you can ask – you should ask, even demand – to be shown the syringe prior to application to ensure it is filled with liquid.

  1. Subsequently,  the injections of the dose is into the deltoid muscle, in the arm, near the shoulder.

The person who vaccinates you must press the plunger, which is the tube or barrel of the syringe so that the liquid enters the muscle.

In the video taken by Jorge Rodríguez, of the vaccination of his father, Elías Rodríguez, 82, it can be clearly seen that the vaccination did not press the plunger, just a jab of the syringe, not even a pretend press, and out.

Image from the video that went viral of an elderly man allegedly get the jab but not the vaccine

In this case, the health worker has been suspended and the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) is investigating the allegation.

  1. Finally, the vaccinator should show you the empty syringe.

If not, you can – you should demand – that they show it to you. In addition, you can ask your companion to take photos or videos of the process. If you go alone, you could ask a worker if they have availability and time to do so.

Following is the “urgent” letter by Dr. Daniel Salas to Dr. Mario Ruis Cubillo, Medical Manager at the CCSS.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

