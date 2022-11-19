Saturday 19 November 2022
type here...
Search

What’s the pay off for Costa Rica if it becomes world champion in Qatar?

#WorldCup2022More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

What’s the pay off for Costa Rica if it becomes world champion in Qatar?

QCOSTARICA - The Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (Fedefútbol) - ...
Read more

VP will represent Costa Rica in the World Cup 2022

QCOSTARICA - Mary Munive, the second vice president of...
Read more

More than half of Costa Ricans consider it ‘necessary’ to pay bribes

QCOSTARICA - More than half of Costa Ricans consider...
Read more

Foreign Minister: “Costa Rica has no other alternative than to start being less generous”

QCOSTARICA - Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco signed a...
Read more

Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

QCOSTARICA - Public servants from all over the country...
Read more

Waldorf Astoria resort to be built in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (Travel Weekly) Waldorf Astoria is coming to Costa...
Read more

IMF gives final approval for nearly $1 billion in financing to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave final...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢609.20 Buy

¢615.16 Sell

18 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (Fedefútbol) –  Costa Rican Soccer Federation – already has US$10.5 million assured for participating in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, although this amount will increase with each phase that La Sele, Costa Rica’s national men’s soccer team, progresses.

Costa Rica’s national soccer team, La Sele, arriving in Qatar

In total, FIFA will award US$440 million in total prize money, an absolute record for a World Cup,  in contrast to the US$400 million in Russia 2018 and US$358 million in the Brazil 2014 games. The mark is an absolute record for a World Cup.

The teams that reach the round of 16 will get US$13 million, in the quarterfinals US$17 million, fourth place US$25 million, third place US$27 million, runner-up US$30 million, and the winner US$42 million.

The plane carrying La Sele from Kuwait to Qatar was manned by a Costa Rican crew, making it the real plane of the Ticos, a very Pura Vida
- Advertisement -

In other words, if the Sele achieves the goal set by the team, Fedefútbol would fill its coffers with $42 million.

At the very least, Fedefutbol will take home US$9 million, the same piece of the prize money paid to each of the 32 teams – even those who finish in the bottom half, in addition to the advance of US$1.5 million to cover expenses.

According to Bloomberglaw.com, money flows from ticket sales and other sources like television broadcasting, marketing, hospitality, and licensing rights. The money that trickles down to players can vary from country to country.

In most cases, it goes back to FIFA, which is organized as a not-for-profit association under Swiss law. However, FIFA notes that all profits generated by FIFA globally “remain subject to the ordinary taxation regime for associations in Switzerland.”

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleVP will represent Costa Rica in the World Cup 2022
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

VP will represent Costa Rica in the World Cup 2022

QCOSTARICA - Mary Munive, the second vice president of Costa Rica...
Read more

‘La Sele’ receives the distinction of representative of the Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy

QCOSTARICA - With only days to go to World Cup 2022...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Business

Flights between Central American could be as low as US$55

QCOSTARICA (EFE) Airlines and economic authorities in the region...
Politics

Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

QCOSTARICA - Public servants from all over the country...
Paying the bills