Which company has the most postpaid mobile phone customers in Costa Rica?

Q COSTA RICA – On Wednesday, the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL) – Superintendence of Telecommunications – published the Estadísticas del Sector de Telecomunicaciones Costa Rica 2022 (Statistical Report of the Costa Rica 2022 Telecommunications Sector), in which Kölbi, the brand of the State telecom, Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), remains as a leader of the “pospago” (postpaid subscriptions) mobile telephony market with a 44.1% share.

According to the report, “the growth reported by postpaid subscriptions was 11.4% in relation to 2021 (the highest growth rate in this last five-year period), while “prepago” (prepaid subscriptions), on the contrary, decreasing 5.2 % (a situation that did not happen since 2018)”.

Kölbi increased 18.8%, over 2021, in the said segment, exceeding 11.3% to the nearest competitor. This is reflected in the growth of more than 30,000 customers in their database in the last semester of 2022.

“For more than 10 years, Kölbi has led the pospago mobile service. This segment is the most profitable in the market and of great value for operators. We develop competitive strategies to attract more prepaid clients and enjoy the benefits of our network,” said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

Currently, there are three cellular telephone operators in Costa Rica: the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), through its Kölbi trademark, Liberty Telecomunicaciones de Costa Rica, Liberty S. A., through its Liberty brand (following the purchase of the Movistar brand), and Claro CR Telecommunications, through its Claro brand.

Read the complete report (in Spanish and PDF format) here.

