Thursday 6 July 2023
type here...
Search

Which company has the most postpaid mobile phone customers in Costa Rica?

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

$100 Million dollars would solve the problems on the Limón highway, says MOPT

Q COSTA RICA - Authorities of the Ministerio de...
Read more

What Affects Cryptocurrency Price?

Cryptocurrency value is subject to a multitude of influences. Crypto...
Read more

Student Travel Guide: Exploring Top Casino Destinations Around the World

Renowned for their dazzling entertainment, remarkable architecture, and the...
Read more

Which company has the most postpaid mobile phone customers in Costa Rica?

Q COSTA RICA - On Wednesday, the Superintendencia de...
Read more

META advances the launch of Threads to compete with Twitter

Q TECH - META, the tech giant owner of...
Read more

Uber customer claims they got hit with a massive bill during a vacation in Costa Rica

Q COSTA RICA (Insider) An American couple claim they...
Read more

Deep sea exploration uncovered rare octo-nurseries off Costa Rica!

QCOSTARICA (Mongabay.com) In 2013, scientists found octopuses doing something...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢542.22 BUY

¢549.43 SELL

6 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q COSTA RICA – On Wednesday, the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL)   – Superintendence of Telecommunications –  published the Estadísticas del Sector de Telecomunicaciones Costa Rica 2022 (Statistical Report of the Costa Rica 2022 Telecommunications Sector), in which Kölbi, the brand of the State telecom, Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), remains as a leader of the “pospago” (postpaid subscriptions) mobile telephony market with a 44.1% share.

According to the report, “the growth reported by postpaid subscriptions was 11.4% in relation to 2021 (the highest growth rate in this last five-year period), while “prepago” (prepaid subscriptions), on the contrary, decreasing 5.2 % (a situation that did not happen since 2018)”.

- Advertisement -

Kölbi increased 18.8%, over 2021, in the said segment, exceeding 11.3% to the nearest competitor. This is reflected in the growth of more than 30,000 customers in their database in the last semester of 2022.

“For more than 10 years, Kölbi has led the pospago mobile service. This segment is the most profitable in the market and of great value for operators. We develop competitive strategies to attract more prepaid clients and enjoy the benefits of our network,” said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

Currently, there are three cellular telephone operators in Costa Rica: the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), through its Kölbi trademark, Liberty Telecomunicaciones de Costa Rica, Liberty S. A., through its Liberty brand (following the purchase of the Movistar brand), and Claro CR Telecommunications, through its Claro brand.

Read the complete report (in Spanish and PDF format) here.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMETA advances the launch of Threads to compete with Twitter
Next articleStudent Travel Guide: Exploring Top Casino Destinations Around the World
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Uber customer claims they got hit with a massive bill during a vacation in Costa Rica

Q COSTA RICA (Insider) An American couple claim they were charged...
Read more

Deep sea exploration uncovered rare octo-nurseries off Costa Rica!

QCOSTARICA (Mongabay.com) In 2013, scientists found octopuses doing something unusual at...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

#Ranking

Costa Rica is second to last in economic growth in Central America

Q COSTA RICA - Costa Rica's economic growth, according...
Pura Vida

Deep sea exploration uncovered rare octo-nurseries off Costa Rica!

QCOSTARICA (Mongabay.com) In 2013, scientists found octopuses doing something...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: