Thursday 23 December 2021
WHO affirms that 2022 “has to be the year of the end of the pandemic”

COVID-19 continues to cause an estimated 50,000 deaths per week.

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
On Tuesday, 371 covid-19 patients were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a number above the Caja's ability to provide optimal patient care. Photo from CCSS
(EFE) 2022 “must be the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic ends, but also the beginning of a new era of solidarity,” said the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

When evaluating the second year of the pandemic in what will possibly be his last press conference in 2021, Tedros affirmed that “it was a very hard 12 months for everyone, but we cannot allow it to be a spoiled year”, for which he asked that the global community learn the lessons of a year in which more than 3.5 million people died from COVID-19, even more than in 2020.

“The year 2021 gave us many reasons for hope, in the form of vaccines that undoubtedly saved many lives, but on the other hand the inequality in the distribution of doses also cost many lives,” he said.

“COVID-19 continues to cause about 50,000 deaths per week and as omicron becomes the dominant variant we have to take extra precautions,” warned the Ethiopian biologist, public health researcher, and official who has been Director-General of the World Health Organization since 2017, who insists that the priority must remain to get vaccines to vulnerable people everywhere rather than giving additional doses to the already vaccinated.

 

