Monday, 20 July 2020
HealthRedaqted

Who can drive and where today, Monday, July 20

(QCOSTARICA) Confusion abounds on the driving restrictions in Costa Rica starting today, Monday, July 20 and in effect until July 31, 2020.

“Orange” and “yellow” areas, differing hours, and specific purposes have more than one driver thinking, before going (if absolutely necessary) can I drive today.  This is evidenced by the emails received in the last couple of days and questions asked on social media groups.

Thus, the following is the official driving restrictions now in force:

In Orange zones there is a complete vehicular restriction is in place from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am. Vehicles cannot circulate from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm based on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

  • Mondays, plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate
  • Tuesdays, plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate
  • Wednesdays, plates ending in 5 & 6 cannot circulate
  • Thursdays, plates ending in 7 & 8 cannot circulate
  • Fridays, plates ending in 9 & 0 cannot circulate
  • Saturdays, plates ending in 0,2,4,6,8 cannot circulate
  • Sundays, plates ending in 1,3,5,7,9 cannot circulate
Driving should only be to the local supermarkets, pharmacy, butcher/baker, and health services. There are exemptions that are well known by known, ie such as having an employer letter, or in an emergency (better be real).

In Yellow zones, a complete vehicular restriction is in place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am on weekdays and from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am on weekends. Vehicles cannot circulate based on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

  • Mondays, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate
  • Tuesdays, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate
  • Wednesdays, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, plates ending in 5 & 6 cannot circulate
  • Thursdays, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, plates ending in 7 & 8 cannot circulate
  • Fridays, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, plates ending in 9 & 0 cannot circulate
  • Saturdays, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, plates ending in 0,2,4,6,8 cannot circulate
  • Sundays, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, plates ending in 1,3,5,7,9 cannot circulate

The orange and yellow areas are defined in the following map published by the CNE:

Please note: The CNE has not updated the map above that includes the canton of Garabito (Jaco, Herradura, Hermosa, Tarcoles, etc) as orange.

The CNE has since removed Garabito from orange and is now yellow.

The sanction for violating the vehicular restriction is ¢110,000 colones, six points on the driver’s license (meaning driver ed class on renewal) and subject to confiscation of license plates and/or vehicle.

