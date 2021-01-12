Tuesday 12 January 2021
type here...
HealthCoronavirus

WHO rules out covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

The novel coronavirus has infected over 91 million people globally and claimed more than 1.9 million lives

by VOA NEWS
14

(VOA) The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that mass vaccinations against the novel coronavirus will not produce herd immunity this year.

A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus disease outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told reporters Monday that it takes time to produce and administer enough doses of a vaccine to finally stop the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Swaminathan stressed the need for countries to continue observing mitigation efforts such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

- Advertisement -

In a related story, Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine should provide immunity for at least a year.

According to Reuters news agency, the company said during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference Monday it was confident the messenger RNA technology it used was well suited to deploy a vaccine based on the new variant of the coronavirus which has emerged in a handful of countries.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, a WHO senior advisor, said Monday the agency is hoping to begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries in February, but said “we cannot do that on our own” as he urged vaccine makers to prioritize deliveries to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.

COVAX is an alliance of WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, an organization founded by Bill and Melinda Gates to vaccinate children in the world’s poorest countries.

- Advertisement -

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning. That is less than one-third of the total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government, signifying the sluggish distribution efforts across the nation which experts have blamed on a lack of a national strategy and a national distribution system.

The CDC also said Monday that at least 72 cases of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has now been discovered across 10 U.S. states. California has the most with at least 32 cases, followed by 22 in Florida, with the remaining spread across Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, New York state, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The British variant is one of three that have emerged from the original coronavirus, with the third just recently detected in Japan in travelers from Brazil. The Brazil variant is different from the British and South African variants, but the three share a common mutation.

While the variants are worrisome, they are not unexpected, according to scientists. The coronavirus has made thousands of tiny modifications since it was first discovered, researchers say.

Malaysia’s king has declared a national state of emergency as part of an effort to curb the growing numbers of novel coronavirus infections.

The royal palace announced Tuesday that King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah issued the decree after meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Prime Minister Muhyiddin had issued a two-week lockdown for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, and five surrounding states Monday as the number of total COVID-19 cases has grown over 138,000, including 555 deaths, with the number of daily new cases rising to well over 2,000 in recent weeks.

- Advertisement -

And New Zealand will require that international travelers from most countries show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights to the country. Travelers from Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific island nations will be exempted from the rule.

There are nearly 91 million global coronavirus infections, including over 1.9 million deaths. The United States leads the world in both categories with 22.6 million infections and 376,280 deaths. India is second in total COVID-19 infections with more than 10.4 million cases and Brazil with 8.1 million, with both nations are in reverse order in fatalities — Brazil trails the U.S. with 203,580 deaths, followed by India with 151,327.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustralian doctor’s at-home Covid test approved by FDA
Next articleGrandfather who abused and raped his granddaughter in Limón will spend 20 years in jail
VOA NEWShttps://www.voanews.com

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Latest report for Januay 10

QCOSTARICA - It's been some days since I have posted a...
Read more

This is what Costa Rica paid to Pfizer-BioNTech for vaccines against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica paid Pfizer US$36 million dollars for the...
Read more

MOST READ

What is Reddit and Using It for Business

National

Sanitary vehicle restriction influenced a 32% drop in road deaths

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 32% decrease in road deaths last year would be an indirect effect of the health vehicle restriction introduced since mid-March as...
Coronavirus

WHO rules out covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

VOA NEWS -
(VOA) The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that mass vaccinations against the novel coronavirus will not produce herd immunity this year. WHO chief scientist...
Redaqted

U.S. to require pre-flight Covid tests for all international travelers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - All travelers to the United States will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. The U.S....
San Jose

Traffic official detained for asking a ¢35,000 bribe

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A traffic official was arrested on suspicion of charging a driver ¢35,000 in exchange for not fining him a ticket. The arrest was...
News

Government begins negotiations with the IMF this January 11

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado announced that the negotiation of a fiscal adjustment and a credit of US$1.75 billion with the International...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.