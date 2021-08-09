Monday 9 August 2021
type here...
Search
HomeQMediaPhotos of Costa RicaKLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport
QMediaPhotos of Costa Rica

KLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport

by Q Costa Rica
51

Q PHOTOS – KLM Boeing 787-9 taking off at 3:18 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021, from runway 25 of Juan Santamaría Airport (SJO) headed for the Daniel Oduber Airport (LIR) in Guanacaste, to later continue to the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), the main international airport of the Netherlands.

Photo by Philippe Ramirez. From Facebook

This spectacular aerial photograph (taken from another aircraft) gives us a unique perspective on the power of these General Electric GEnx-1B engines and the large amount of water they displace when taking off on a wet runway after heavy rain.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article275,000 vaccinations a week is key to beat the delta variant, report
Next articleWhy is a major earthquake expected in the Osa Peninsula?

Related Articles

Estadio Nacional

QCOSTARICA - The multipurpose national stadium, the first modern sport and...
Read more

Tilaran, where the wind blows

QCOSTARICA - For years, Tilarán has seen the transit of tourists...
Read more

Back in the 80’s Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - When CR was so beautiful, healthy, and safe! No...
Read more

Trending

Farandula

Miss Earth Limón 2021 will crown her queen this Saturday

Q FARANDULA -The people of Limon will forget for...
Business

Chuck E. Cheese’s announced expansion Costa Rica with an investment close to US$5 million

QCOSTARICA - The pizza and entertainment chain Chuck E....
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.