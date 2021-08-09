KLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport

Q PHOTOS – KLM Boeing 787-9 taking off at 3:18 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021, from runway 25 of Juan Santamaría Airport (SJO) headed for the Daniel Oduber Airport (LIR) in Guanacaste, to later continue to the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), the main international airport of the Netherlands.

This spectacular aerial photograph (taken from another aircraft) gives us a unique perspective on the power of these General Electric GEnx-1B engines and the large amount of water they displace when taking off on a wet runway after heavy rain.

- Advertisement -