Tuesday 31 August 2021
Why Sleeping in on Weekends Is Dangerous

Trends
By Carter Maddox
Over a third of Americans sleep less than 6 hours per night — at least 1 hour less than what somnologists advise. Chronic sleep deprivation leads to a range of negative effects like mood swings, memory issues, traffic accidents, arguments at work, and even dementia!

Can you erase a week of terrible sleep with one giant weekend sleep-in?

Poor sleep is more damaging than you may think. In fact, it can make you feel so unfocused you will not realize you are unfocused. As sleep deprivation is often caused by stress, many people buy Delta 8 THC to relax. It brings a temporary relief and mood boost, but the root cause continues to affect them. Unfortunately, sleeping in on the weekend will not help, either. Here is why.

It Is Not About Gadgets

It turns out that before COVID-19 researchers used the wrong metrics to evaluate sleep performance. Sleep debt was attributed to the use of smartphones before sleep. Blue light from gadgets indeed inhibits the release of melatonin, which is crucial for falling asleep. This would suggest that quarantine must be a blessing, as people can sleep more and find where to buy Delta 8 flower without leaving their homes. In reality, over 50% of Americans now report sleeping less than before the crisis. Why?

Social Jetlag

Waking up and going to bed at different times disrupts your circadian rhythm. Researchers call this phenomenon ‘social jet lag’. If you sleep from 12:00 to 6:00 a.m. Monday to Friday, and then stay awake from 1:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, your sleep “midpoint” gets shifted forward. This contradicts your internal clock. Is it surprising that so many of us experience Sunday scaries?

Disruption of the sleep pattern causes abuse of caffeine throughout the week. Don’t you feel zombied by Wednesday afternoon? It has even been linked to depression! When you shift your midpoint, different biological functions run amok. These changes, from body temperature to metabolism, affect your decision-making. For example, it is more difficult to resist a late-night snack, alcohol, or nicotine.

Practical Tips

  • Perceive weekends as your opportunity to get good sleep proactively, not just get “a lot of” sleep.
  • Go to bed earlier throughout the week, so you can reach the 7-hour norm while the midpoint occurs before sunrise.
  • Focus on consistency and moderation — stick to a routine and do not sleep too much (long sleepers have a 25% increased mortality risk).

The takeaway is clear — if you want to compensate for sleepless nights during the week, go to bed earlier, and wake up as usual. Of course, this is easier said than done. Millennials have grown accustomed to sacrificing sleep, and Generation Z will probably be the most sleep-deprived cohort ever. Start with small changes, and give your body the rest it deserves!

Carter Maddoxhttp://carterjonmaddox@gmail.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

