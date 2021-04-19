Monday 19 April 2021
type here...
HealthNewsVaccine

Costa Rica’s Minister of Health first to be vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine

Together with the minister, other Health and CCSS officials were vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccina, which consists of two doses, which are applied 12 weeks apart.

by Rico
39

QCOSTARICA – This Monday, April 29, 2021, Costa Rica began vaccinations with the Astra Zeneca vaccine with the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, being first person in the country to receive a dose.

The Minister of Health, Dr, Daniel Salas, was the frist to receive the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Costa Rica, on Monday, April 19, 2021

A few days ago Dr. Salas stated that he would get the AstraZeneca vaccine “right now”, without any fear.

- Advertisement -

And he did.

Along with Salas, a group of well-known health officials received the dose against covid-19, as well: Pedro González, vice minister of Health, Priscilla Herrera, general director of Health; Leandra Abarca, coordinator of the Expanded Immunization Program of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS); Román Macaya, executive president of the CCSS; and its medical and logistics managers, Mario Ruiz Cubillo and Esteban Vega de la O, respectively.

Alexánder Solís, the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE); the Minister of Security, Michael Soto; and Roberto Arroba, secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE), also got their first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The second dose will be applied 12 week from today.

- Advertisement -

All of them are familiar faces in the attention of the covid-19 pandemic, who with their vaccination not only fulfilled the duty of protection because they are front-line workers in the fight against the virus, but also tried to assuage fears that arose around the AZ vaccine, due to rare effects, such as thrombi or clots, registered in European countries.

Costa Rica received the first 43,200 doses of this vaccine through the COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO), but also negotiated the direct purchase of one million more doses for 500,000 people.

The efficacy of this drug is 79% for mild disease and close to 100% to avoid hospitalizations and deaths.

“The vaccine greatly reduces the probability of becoming seriously ill and even dying,” said the Minister of Health.

- Advertisement -

Likewise, Román Macaya, executive president of the CCSS, emphasized the possibility of saving lives with this drug.

“Especially in a situation like the one we are in, with a higher number of cases and hospitalizations,” he warned.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWoman crashes head-on with tanker truck. Did she foresee her own death?
Next articleKLM announces reactivation of flights to Costa Rica starting June 29
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

CCSS has applied 587 thousand vaccines against COVID-19

QCOSTARICA -  The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)  - Costa...
Read more

Covid rebound: 435 people hospitalized, 208 in Intensive Care

QCOSTARICA - During a last-minute press conference from Casa Presidencial, the...
Read more

MOST READ

The Pandemic: Epidemiological report April 13, 2021

Health

Chamber of Commerce asks business to respect protocols against covid-19 to avoid new closures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Camara de Comercio (Chamber of Commerce) called on its members not to loosen the protocols against covid-19, after the warning from...
Breaking

Vehicle restrictions back this weekend!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sharp increase in the number of new daily cases of covid and people requiring hospitalization is the reason for the bringing...
National

No One Claims Responsibility To Repair Bridge Over Ruta 27

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The bridge located on the Ruta 27 in the area of the Forum de Santa Ana continues to represent a danger to...
Vaccine

Costa Rica exceeds one million vaccines received against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the entry of the fifteenth shipment of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this April 13, Costa Rica exceeds one million doses...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

CCSS has applied 587 thousand vaccines against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)  - Costa Rican Social Security Fund - registers the application of 586,799 vaccines against covid-19,...
Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel is the new leader of the Communist Party of Cuba after the departure of Raúl Castro

Q24N -
Q24N (La Habana) Cuba turned the page on the governments of the Castro brothers, with the retirement on Monday of Raúl Castro, 89, in...
HQ

Woman crashes head-on with tanker truck. Did she foresee her own death?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Emily Vega Espinoza, 43, tragically lost her life when the car she was driving crashed head-on into a tanker truck. The incident occurred...
News

Carlos Alvarado: “If we don’t give stability to the economy, everything will go to hell”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "If we don't give stability to our economy, forgive my colloquial expression, everything goes to hell (al carajo in Spanish)". With that statement,...
Front Page

Comptroller’s Office calls for more municipal coordination to face consequences of the GAM’s urban growth

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Contraloría General de la República (CGR) - Comptroller's Office - demands greater coordination between the municipal authorities of the center of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.