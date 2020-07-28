Tuesday, 28 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 503 new cases and 10 more deaths this July 28

Rico
By Rico
77
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) With 503 new cases confirmed this Tuesday, July 28, the cumulative total is now 16,344, exceeding the number forecast for September, if the social distancing and hygiene measures were maintained.

Today’s press conference at Casa Presidencial included a full house, starting about 15 minutes later and lasting until the television stations decided we had had enough

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, also reported 10 more deaths over the previous day, bringing the total to 125 deaths.

This Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations remained the same as Monday, 323 people and dropping 3 from Monday to 53 in intensive care.

- paying the bills -

This Tuesday, Salas spoke of the concept of the cantonal “attack rate” to explain how the risk condition is declared in one area or another of the country and what is the increased risk of contagion in each canton, according to the analysis.

The winded talk is most likely a preamble to the announcement expected most likely tomorrow, Wednesday, on the measures that will be maintained and relaxed, changes in alert areas, vehicular restrictions and others starting on Saturday, August 1.

The deceased this Tuesday were:

  1. An 89-year-old woman, Costa Rican, resident of San José. Being diagnosed on July 8, she was in her home. She suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and had sequelae of cerebrovascular accident.
  2. A 92-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 26. She had a history of smoking and suffered from high blood pressure.
  3. 29-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 20. She suffered from high blood pressure, her mortality is recorded post partum.
  4. A 70-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was in the San Juan de Dios Hospital, being diagnosed on July 17. He suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.
  5. A 78-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 14. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease and a history of stroke.
  6. A 77-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Biblical Clinica, being diagnosed on July 17. She suffered from mixed heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity.
  7. A 79-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 13. He suffered from high blood pressure.
  8. An 83-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 12. He suffered from high blood pressure.
  9. A 94-year-old man, a foreigner, a resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to the San Francisco de Asís Hospital, being diagnosed on July 19. He suffered from acute kidney injury.
  10. A 35-year-old Costa Rican woman from Heredia. She was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 13. She suffered from obesity.
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCosta Rican scientists developed drug that stops the coronavirus
Next articleWoman with COVID-19 dies after giving birth
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rican scientists developed drug that stops the coronavirus

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Carlos Araya, the rector of the University of Costa Rica...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 612 new cases and deaths in 11 on July 27

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported Monday the country...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

The data speak: Stronger pandemic response yields better economic recovery

RedaQted -
In a March 2020 article by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology  (MIT), the study using data from the flu pandemic that swept the U.S....
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa rica: country exceeds 15,000 infections and totals 104 deaths

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica exceeded 15,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus this Sunday, with the addition of 629 new cases that shoot up the...
Front Page

What will happen to the Nicaraguans rejected by their country?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While humanitarian organizations continue pressuring Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega to let in the more his 600 compatriots waiting desperately at the doors of...
National

Catholic Church: “It’s time to stay home”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Every year, on August 2, hundreds of thousands in Costa Rica descend on Cartago, the home of the Virgen de los Ángeles (patron...
Travel

Costa Rican Tourism Board clarifies

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) - Tourism Board - clarified the authorization for the arrival of passenger flights to Costa Rica's main...
Coronavirus

Why we can’t tell if warmer weather slows down the spread of coronavirus

Q Costa Rica -
(The Conversation) Many people believe that warm weather protects us from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. The concept of “catching a cold” in summer...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA