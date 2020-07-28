COVID-19 Costa Rica: 503 new cases and 10 more deaths this July 28

(QCOSTARICA) With 503 new cases confirmed this Tuesday, July 28, the cumulative total is now 16,344, exceeding the number forecast for September, if the social distancing and hygiene measures were maintained.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, also reported 10 more deaths over the previous day, bringing the total to 125 deaths.

This Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations remained the same as Monday, 323 people and dropping 3 from Monday to 53 in intensive care.

This Tuesday, Salas spoke of the concept of the cantonal “attack rate” to explain how the risk condition is declared in one area or another of the country and what is the increased risk of contagion in each canton, according to the analysis.

The winded talk is most likely a preamble to the announcement expected most likely tomorrow, Wednesday, on the measures that will be maintained and relaxed, changes in alert areas, vehicular restrictions and others starting on Saturday, August 1.

The deceased this Tuesday were:

An 89-year-old woman, Costa Rican, resident of San José. Being diagnosed on July 8, she was in her home. She suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and had sequelae of cerebrovascular accident.

A 92-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 26. She had a history of smoking and suffered from high blood pressure.

29-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 20. She suffered from high blood pressure, her mortality is recorded post partum.

A 70-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was in the San Juan de Dios Hospital, being diagnosed on July 17. He suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

A 78-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 14. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease and a history of stroke.

A 77-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Biblical Clinica, being diagnosed on July 17. She suffered from mixed heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. A 79-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 13. He suffered from high blood pressure.

An 83-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, being diagnosed on July 12. He suffered from high blood pressure.

A 94-year-old man, a foreigner, a resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to the San Francisco de Asís Hospital, being diagnosed on July 19. He suffered from acute kidney injury.

A 35-year-old Costa Rican woman from Heredia. She was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 13. She suffered from obesity.

