Women change consumer trends in the Costa Rican automotive industry

QCOSTARICA – Consumption trends in the automotive industry are changing, now more and more women are choosing to buy a pickup, as shown by Isuzu’s sales figures in Costa Rica.

“At Isuzu we are very pleased that more and more women decide to buy a pickup, today our percentage of sales is 70% men and 30% women, a figure that has been growing in recent years and we are pleased to be able to please customers. tastes and needs of consumers as well,” explained Kenneth Pérez, Isuzu Regional Marketing Manager.

The majority of clients who buy Isuzu pickups are women between 35 and 50 years of age, although there is also an important group between 25 and 34 years of age that is growing.

- Advertisement -

What do they seek? The versatility, safety and comfort of the vehicles is what most attracts the attention of this public, for example, the DMAX models are a recently renewed line of pickups, they are equipped with the best technology, they have premium finishes and a mechanical configuration of high standard, this makes them very complete vehicles, if we add to this their excellent performance on all types of terrain.

Some clients use their pickup truck because they like to go on adventure trips and be able to travel safely through all types of terrain, others have their own businesses, ventures and use it as a work vehicle at the same time, for deliveries or transporting merchandise.

“As a company we highly value the response of our buyers and for this reason we are reinforcing our commercial and marketing strategy to also make visible these women who choose to drive a DMAX pickup and now the female audience is part of the image of our campaigns. The truck industry for the last 10 years has focused on a male audience and we believe it is important to reflect women as well,” added Pérez.

“It’s time” is Isuzu’s new campaign in which women who decide to buy a pickup are highlighted and break down those old stereotypes that linked pickups only with a male audience.

Source Revista Summa

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related