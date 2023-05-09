Year-on-year inflation in Costa Rica decreased in April and stood at 2.44%

QCOSTARICA – Interannual inflation in Costa Rica reached 2.44%, which represents a decrease in the indicator, according to the Consumer Price Index (IPC), published by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), corresponding to April this year.

The interannual inflation is the one that is measured from May 2022 to April 2023.

- Advertisement -

In January the interannual inflation was 7.65%, in February it was 5.58% and in March it was 4.42%.

The goal of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BBCR) is for the country to maintain year-on-year inflation below 3%.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related