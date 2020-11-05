Thursday, 5 November 2020
HealthRedaqtedNationalSan Jose

Yes, there will be bullfights this year in Zapote!

The Municipality of San Jose confirmed that the Corrida de Toros will take place this year, but without fans in the stand. The event will be televised and will take place from December 25 to January 3 in Zapote.

by Rico
4

QCOSTARICA – Yes, there will be the traditional “corrida de toros” (bullfights) in Zapote this year, confirmed the Municipalidad de San Jose. But, with a maximum of 50 amateur bullfighters, all with a negative COVID-19 test in hand and without an audience in the stands.

This is how the traditional San José bullfights will be held during the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The San Jose municipal council gave its authorization for the administration to carry out an auction for the concession and be able to carry out the activity in the Zapote redondel (bullring).

The idea is that the bullfights take place from December 25, 2020, to January 3, 2021, without the presence of the public, and that they be televised, for the enjoyment at home.

As explained by the mayor of San José, Johnny Araya Monge, the objective is that in the midst of the global pandemic, ensuring all health protocols, the tradition of bulls in Zapote is maintained.

Zapote is still a party 50 years later

“The intention of the Municipality of San José is to maintain the tradition of the ‘toros a la tica’ and that all Costa Ricans can enjoy it, even without an audience through television the last days of the year,” said Araya.

- Advertisement -

Of course, unlike other years, for this occasion, there will be only one bullfight a day, at night from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Read more: 2020 Light Festival Suspended

Strict protocol

The Municipality of San José in conjunction with the Ministry of Health developed a sanitary protocol, in order to prevent the spread of covid-19 during the bullfights, limiting the number of ‘improvisados’ (amateur bullfighters) to 50 and all with a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before the start

Araya explained that, on orders of the Ministry of Health, the same 50 toreros (bullfighters) will take part in the first five nights and then another 50 different for the other five nights.

In addition, the Health protocol is emphatic in that the improvisados must always wear their mask and they will not be given food. Likewise, within the fair ground, the improvisados must be in a specific place and will be monitored by the municipal police.

The auction for concession rights will be held through the state purchasing platform Sicop and will be held later this month.

- Advertisement -

Araya announced, the profits from the auction will be invested in the improvements needed by the Zapote fairgrounds.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOIJ Recaptured Man Who Prostituted Minors in Escazú Hotel
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

5.7 Earthquake shakes San José

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in San...
Read more

San Jose (Chepe): A downtown lost!

San Jose Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Times before March were tough. With the entry of the...
Read more

MOST READ

Bolivia

Evo Morales Says Hopes to Return to Bolivia on November 11

Q24N -
Q24N - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that he hopes to return to his homeland from Argentina on November 11, as the Six...
Read more
Economy

Minimum wages in the private sector will increase by ¢300 for every ¢100,000 as of January 1

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Private sector employees can see some relief come January 1, with an increase in minimum wage of 0.30%, that is, ¢300 for...
Politics

President signs law to reduce the 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado, signed on Friday the law reducing the vehicle property tax on the 2021 Marchamo, awith which he authorizes a...
National

Rescate Nacional withdraws threat of blockades

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rescate Nacional (National Rescue) group led by Célimo Guido will formally join the multisectoral dialogue promoted by President Carlos Alvarado. The announcement...
National

3,800 minors victims of sexual crimes during 2020 in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Between January and September 2020, the Prosecutor's Office (Fiscalía) received more than 3,800 criminal complaints in which sexual crimes against minors are...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: There are the airlines arriving and departing from Costa Rica as at November 2

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though Costa Rica has, as of November 1, opened its air and maritime borders to all and land borders to foreigner residents,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.