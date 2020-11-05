OIJ Recaptured Man Who Prostituted Minors in Escazú Hotel

[HQ After two years on the run, agents from the Seizure Section of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) arrested last Friday night a 63-year-old man accused of aggravated pimping, who appeared on the OIJ’s list of most wanted.

The man is Joaquín Burgués Valera, a Spanish national, who in 2014 rented the Hotel Sueño Español, in Escazú, where he started a brothel in which he charged customers US$200 for sexual encounters with minors between 13 and 17 years old, all in conditions of vulnerability, such as illegal status in the country.

The arrest Friday took place after the JOIJ received confidential information about the man’s whereabouts.

He was surprised on a public road in San Antonio de El Roble, in Alajuela, near El Coyol.

The Pavas Criminal Court had issued the arrest warrant. In 2018 he was sentenced to three years and eleven months in prison, but the man, far from serving the accepted sentence, ignored the process and fled.