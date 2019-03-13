The extremely dry season has meant ‘controlled water cuts’ throughout the country, a situation causing people to store water in receptacles for the time there is none coming out of the tap. However, sometimes they forget about proper storage which could cause mosquito larvae dangerous to health.

According to Dr. Catalina Ramírez of Subárea Vigilancia Epidemiológica de la Caja, in order to reduce the risk of transmission of diseases, such as Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya due to improper storage of water, the doctor recommends covering any stored water.

The doctor also recommends using long-sleeved garments, pants and a hat, as well as apply repellent in the morning and afternoon hours to avoid mosquito bites.

The doctor explained that the Aedes aegypti mosquito acts as a transmitter of the virus, acquiring the virus when it bites a sick person, in this way, each time it bites another, it will be transmitting the disease and thus the chain of propagation continues.

Dr. Ramírez said a person with symptoms that include high fever, joint pain, vomiting, rash, headaches or abdominal pain, should seek medical help immediately.

Following are some tips in safe water storage:

Keep tanks, drums, wells and other water tanks covered.

Remove standing water from places where mosquitoes breed, including old containers, vases and used tires.

Clean the animal water troughs daily (empty, brush and refill).

Avoid accumulated water in bushes, piles, canoes, boats, boats or pangas.

Always use repellent and reapply it in case of sweat or contact with water.

Repellent can be applied both on the skin and on clothing. It should not be applied directly to the face: it is recommended to spray the hands and then rub them on the face, avoiding contact with the eyes and mouth.

