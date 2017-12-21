Tamales and pork are not the only whim that Ticos satisfy during the Christmas season, but also fruits such as grapes, pears and apples become very popular during this time of year.

These fruits can be found aplenty in supermarkets, fairs and literally even in the streets of San Jose. The main difference is the price, costly at the supermarkets, cheap in the streets.

But, remember that cheap can be expensive.

Av 4 y 6, C4. Éstas manzanas eran ofrecidas por un vendedor ambulante. No se arriesgue! No se enferme! No compre productos en la calle! pic.twitter.com/518HdC9jJI — PoliciaMunicipalSJ (@PMSANJOSE) December 20, 2017

The San Jose Municipal Police has issued a warning to consumers to be extra careful when buying fruits from street vendors. On Tuesday, the local police seized an unspecified quantity of rotten apples that were being sold between Avenidas 4 and 6 in the heart of the capital city.

“These apples were offered by a street vendor. Do not risk it. Do not get sick! Do not buy products on the street!” The police force warned on their social networks.

On pedestrian boulevards, “bulevar” in Spanish and street corners in San Jose, in particular in the area of the San Juan de Dios hospitals, apples, grapes, aguacates and other fruits are available for purchase by passersby. Prices can be a fraction of the cost at the supermarket.

The same in is in Alajuela and Heredia center, in Cartago and other areas. Roadside fruit stands sprout up on highways, in particular, high transit routes to and from the beaches and mountain resorts.

Consumers have to pay close attention to the quality and condition of the fruit. The sample product looks fresh, a great buy of 5 aguacates for ¢1,000 colones, for example. But the actual fruit you take home may not be the best of the crop.

In the city, the fruit is exposed not only to the hot sun but the elements such as air contamination and all the crap of the hundreds of passerby. How many times, or how many hands have touched the fruit you take home?