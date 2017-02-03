Boom In Nicaragua Coffee Shops

TODAY NICARAGUA – More and more coffee shops are cropping up in in Nicaragua, aiming to differentiate themselves through service and the quality of their coffee in a market where the number of cafés in the country has almost doubled in just five years.

Growth in Nicaraguan’s purchasing power and the increasing sophistication of coffee consumption are some of the reasons behind the increase in the number of coffee shops in the country, which are located mainly in and around Managua.

Figures from the Tourism Institute show that the number of registered cafés rose from 247 in 2010 to 461 in 2015.

Leonel Ubeda, manager of the Yunis Coffee shop, which opened two weeks ago, told Laprensa.com.ni that “… ‘Demand for coffee in the city is strong, the country’s supply is increasing but so is the population, it is easier for people to go into a cafe to relax a bit or to do some business’.”

“… The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Services in Nicaragua (CNSC), Rosendo Mayorga, agreed with the owners of these businesses and indicated that these coffee shops are turning into meeting places to do business.

“Nicaragua is a country which is in fashion, a lot of people are coming to see why and how it is growing and as (investors) do not have their own offices they come to see how the country is doing, and the best place to do that is a coffee shop.They take advantage of the opportunity to try a cup of coffee because of the fame we have with our coffee,” adds Mayorga.”

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.