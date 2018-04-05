Manitoba, Canada, Premier Brian Pallister faced questions in the legislature Wednesday about allegations he failed to pay a luxury tax on his Costa Rican vacation home.

Pallister and his wife own the 7,000-square-foot home — which sits on several acres of land near Tamarindo, Costa Rica — through a holding company.

CBC News has reviewed a list of companies posted by the Costa Rican revenue department that had not paid the tax and the premier’s holding company is on it.

The Costa Rican luxury tax is applied to homes that exceed a certain value.

