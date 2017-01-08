Costa Rica Transgender Women At Risk Of Sex Trafficking

According to advocacy groups, transgender women often turn to prostitution at a young age.
“Here in Latin America, their own families can reject them thanks to a macho mentality,” Morales explains. “They find themselves on the street and they don’t have any way to obtain even the most basic things because no one will give them work.”
She says she has rescued transgender youth who were forced into sexual slavery — most of them migrants from other Latin American countries who were lured to Costa Rica by traffickers or criminal gangs with the promise of jobs. Once they arrived, the traffickers confiscated their documents and they were forced to have sex — while they paid off their “debts.”
Transgender prostitutes face the added difficulty that they suffer from an extremely high rate of HIV-infection — the result of poverty and social exclusion as well as institutional discrimination that can make them wary of the medical establishment.
‘Rejected by society’
“It’s very tough because they have been removed from their network of friends and they are rejected by society,” Morales says.
Nicole says she chose her profession, but does wish that she’d had more options.
“I love animals. I have nine dogs and five cats,” she says. “I would like to work in an animal shelter, at least part time. So then I could work less here on the street.”
Rachel says she has been prostituting herself on corners for three or four years, but was exploited when she was younger.
“Since I was very, very little I got involved in these vicious circles so I did it in a different way,” she says.