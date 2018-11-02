Costa Ricans consume 45.74 kilos (100.7 lbs) of rice per year, that is 148 grams (5 ounces) a day. In contrast, Costa Ricans 32 grams of beans a day, 11.5 kilos (3.3 lbs) a year.

Experts recommend that legumes such as beans, chickpeas and lentils should be in the daily diet, due to their high nutritional value, in other words eating less rice and more legumes, balancing for a healthy lifestyle.

Rice is not fattening if you eat it in a small portion. In fact rice is a good source of vitamins and minerals. The not so healthy side of white rice in particular, is its high glycemic index that increases the blood sugar level in the body

What happens if you eat rice every day? Experts say eating brown rice or parboiled (converted) rice every day is quite healthy. A more varied diet is even better, such as including other whole grains and complex carbohydrates. On the other hand, eating white rice every day puts a person at higher risk for diabetes and other diseases and health problems.

How much rice should you eat a day?

Determining exactly how much rice you should eat is a highly individualized.

