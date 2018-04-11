Costa Rica’s World Cup history will always be marked by Juan Cayasso’s goal in Italy 1990. At 56 the former Costa Rican soccer (futbol in Spanish) player now dreams of seeing his country’s Selección (national team) accomplish a similar feat in Russia.

On June 11, 1990, all of Costa Rica stood still, as they watched the national team’s World Cup debut. It was Cayasso who scored the winning goal in the game against Scotland.

“It was something incredible, very exciting, which stirred a whole set of feelings that are hard to describe and has represented many blessings over the years, like receiving the whole country’s affection,” Cayasso told EFE.

The game was played in Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, the goal came at 48 minutes into regulation.

The goal marked “a before and after in my life and I have enjoyed it to the fullest extent possible. To talk about the goal in Italy 1990 is to talk of a great blessing,” Cayosso said.

Costa Rica in 1990 accomplished the unthinkable: it qualified to the second round having beaten Scotland. In 2014, in Brazil they once again made history, reaching the quarter finals after beating Uruguay, Italy and Greece (on penalties), and tying against England, while finally losing to the Dutch (on penalties).

“Things have changed since Italy 1990. We have played well in several Worlds Cups and it will be hard to surpass our historic Brazil 2014 quarter finals qualification, since we are no longer perceived as a humble and inexperienced team,” Cayasso said.

Cayasso, as many in Costa Rica feel, the 2018 World Cup will be “very difficult, but have hope, qualify to the second round, and even reach the seminfinal” for Costa Rica.

The national team faces Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia in Group E.