Q24N (Prensa Latina) Russia forecasts today good prospects for the trade of the MIG-35 multifunctional fighter in Latin America, following the world launch of the new aircraft at the MIG Aircraft Construction Corporation on the outskirts of this capital city.

‘Everything is fine for Latin America’, Russian deputy prime minister for issues of the corporation and the special field Dmitri Rogozin told the news agency Prensa Latina at a press conference held at the test field of the new fighter aircraft.

Moments after the landing of the 4++ generation fighter plane, which made an exhibition flight, Rogozin said that the Russian air force is seeking to replace previous models by these modern and lighter ones, MIG-35.

Rogozin, who was accompanied by head of the Russian Aerospace Force Viktor Bonderev, said that because of its good quality and price, as well as its possibilities near a medium or heavy fighter aircraft, they expect it to have a good trade in the international market.

The construction company MIG plans to manufacture 24 planes a year, MIG 35 is able to follow up to 30 targets at the same time, at a distance of 160 kilometers and destroy six air targets and four land targets at the same time, both day and night.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related