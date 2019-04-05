Imagine if… only if… the ruta 27 would be even close this 75.9 km Sandu-Libo expressway just complete in SW China’s Guizhou Province.

The landscape and topography is pretty similar to that of Costa Rica west to the Pacific coast.

Sit back, imagine what the trip from San Jose to and from the Pacific coast would be like with a road like this.

The 75.9 km Sandu-Libo #expressway has been fully completed on April 3 in SW China’s Guizhou Province, with a total investment of 8.89 billion yuan (1.33 billion U.S. Dollars) pic.twitter.com/ieAHyGCfA0 — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) April 5, 2019

Comments on the Twitter post include: accidents happening on daily basis, trucks breaking down, people are suffering, no one gives a s**t … just like in Costa Rica.

