Costa Rica’s immigration service on Monday expelled a foreigner sentenced to four years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

The only details provided by authorities that the man is a Nicaraguan national with the last name Castillo Navarette, who will serve out the sentence imposed by the Tribunal Penal del Segundo Circuito Judicial de San José in his native country.

Castillo is also barred from returning to Costa Rica for the next 25 years and his permanent residence in the country canceled.

The measure is in accordance with the Ley General de Migración y Extranjería and immigration control regulations.

“The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería is seeking the security of the country and the citizenship, so that the permanence of people who put at risk the public order, tranquility, peace and security will not be allowed,” said Daguer Hernández, Interim Director of immigration.

As part of the end-of-year operations, immigration authorities also detained three men with arrest warrants issued by different courts.

A Nicaraguan surnamed Narváez García was arrested at the Peñas Blancas border with Nicaragua on Sunday, he had an outstanding arrest warrant for reckless driving.

On Monday, another Nicaraguan surnamed Salgado Ruiz, was in custody, wanted in a 2017 robbery, along with a Guatemalan man identified by his last names Fingado Barrios wanted since June.

