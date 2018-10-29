Costa Rica’s first Vice-President and Foreign Minister, Epsy Campbell, is under scrutiny for allegedly illegal appointments in the Foreign Ministry.
The trial against Campbell was opened ex officio, after several cases were reported by the press. The lastest the appointment of her goddaughter to a key post.
