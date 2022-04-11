Monday 11 April 2022
Epsy Campbell’s daugther: It is civic duty to yell ‘stalker’ at Chaves

By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA- Tanisha Swaby, daughter of Vice President Epsy Campbell,...
QCOSTARICA- Tanisha Swaby, daughter of Vice President Epsy Campbell, has given something to talk about on her Twitter account after posting several messages against president-elect Rodrigo Chaves.

She commented on a publication related to the shouts of “stalker” and “misogynist” at Chaves while having lunch with his family at the Soda Tapia on election day (second round voting on Sunday, April 3).

Tanisha wrote: “It is a civic duty to yell stalker at Chaves if you come across him. It’s in the Constitution.”

Since, she added several more messages against the president-elect and what, in her opinion, is a debacle.

Previous articleCoast Guard and Tourist Police will keep an eye on vacationers during Semana Santa
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

