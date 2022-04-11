Epsy Campbell’s daugther: It is civic duty to yell ‘stalker’ at Chaves

QCOSTARICA- Tanisha Swaby, daughter of Vice President Epsy Campbell, has given something to talk about on her Twitter account after posting several messages against president-elect Rodrigo Chaves.

She commented on a publication related to the shouts of “stalker” and “misogynist” at Chaves while having lunch with his family at the Soda Tapia on election day (second round voting on Sunday, April 3).

Tanisha wrote: “It is a civic duty to yell stalker at Chaves if you come across him. It’s in the Constitution.”

Es deber cívico gritarle acosador a Chaves si unx se lo encuentra. Está en la Constitución https://t.co/kHu924peIl — tanisha (@TwittingTa) April 3, 2022

Since, she added several more messages against the president-elect and what, in her opinion, is a debacle.

