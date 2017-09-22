Nicaragua will reportedly join the Paris climate accord. If it does, it will leave the United States and Syria as the only two nations left refusing to support the deal to fight global warming.

Nicaragua’s official media, El 19 Digital, reported on Sept. 19 that the Nicaragua govenrment plans on signing the Agreement “soon,” depsite the objections to the accord by President Daniel Ortega months earlier.

“We will soon adhere, we will sign the Paris Agreement. We have already had meetings addressing the issue and we have already programmed the adhesion of Nicaragua and the signing of the Agreement,” Ortega told official media.

Earlier this year, in his refusal to join the 2015 accord reached in the French capital, Ortega said the deal didn’t have “a far enough sacrifice” for the wealthy nations.

In previous statements, the head of the Nicaraguan delegation to the Paris Agreement, Paul Oquist, quoted by BBC Mundo, said that the agreement was “too weak” and voluntary commitments “do not work”.

Nicaragua’s private sector applauded the decision. Jose Adan Aguerri said in his Twitter account that the government’s decision is “correct that we join as a country to the global effort.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said in June his country will pull out of the accord because it imposed too many restrictions on U.S. companies.

