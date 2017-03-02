Quantcast

OIJ Gets Serious In Combating ‘Specialized Criminals’ Plaguing The Country

By Rico on 2 March 2017

The specialized unit received training in organized crime in Colombia and Mexico

The OIJ in action.

Q COSTA RICA – The Organismo Investigación Judicial (OIJ), Costa Rica’s judicial police, announced the creation of a major crimes unit to combat the ‘elites’ of organized crime.

The unit, Seccióon Especializada Contra Crimen Organizado (SECCR), that is made up of 20 agents, began operations on March 1.

Walter Espinoza, director of the OIJ, said the group was born out of a need to combat the “specialized criminals” plaguing the country.

According to Espinoza, the idea was inspired due to the “increase in violence, the number of homicides and the growth of criminal groups involved in drug trafficking”.

Christian Montenegro, heading the SECCR, explained that the agents are group specialized in fraud, corruption, money laundering, kidnappings and narcotics, drawn from different sections of the OIJ.

The agents fo the SECCR, under the direction of Departamento de Investigaciones Criminales (DIC) – Department of Criminal Investigations, received training on organized crime in Colombia and Mexico.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

About Rico

Rico "Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! Rico brings his special kind of savvy to online marketing. His websites are engaging, provocative, informative and sometimes off the wall, where you either like or you leave it. The same goes for him, like him or leave him.There is no middle ground. No compromises, only a passion to present reality as he sees it!

Connect

Follow on Twitter Connect on Facebook Find on Google+ View all Posts Visit Website
Q Costa Rica
QCostarica.com - Powered by The Q Media  