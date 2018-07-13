President Carlos Alvarado has left the politics of the country in the hands of his vice-presidents while he takes a few days off work, to spend time with his son, Gabriel who is five, in the last days of mid-year school vacations.

Casa Presidential announced that the president will be back to work on Monday, July 16.

Thus the country was on Thursday in the hands of first vice-president and Foreign Minister, Epsy Campbell, and will be again today, Friday and tomorrow, Saturday.

On Sunday Campell is off to Brussels and the country will then be in the hands of second vice-president Marvin Rodriguez.