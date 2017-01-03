Quantcast

Someone Actually Determined Which Airline Has The Sexiest Flight Attendants (According To Study)

By Rico on 3 January 2017

Image from “Catch Me If You Can”, the 2002 American biographical crime film based on the life of Frank Abagnale

(Q TRAVEL) When looking to book a flight, 95 percent of us focus on one thing, the price. But, thanks to a new survey from Trippy, via Maxim, maybe it’s time to just start using the airline with the sexiest flight attendants, because we now have the answer.

In a new survey, Trippy asked over 2,000 flyers to rank the attractiveness of flight attendants on the scale of 1 to 10.

Here are the results.

As the chart shows, Emirates attendants’ finished tops, averaging a solid 7.17 out of 10. United came in second with a  6.73. Alaska Airlines find themselves in the middle of the pack with a 6.46 rating. Frontier is at the bottom with a 5.48.

Canada’s Air Canada and Westjet placed in the top half, Westjent ranking a 6.61 and AC a 6.46.

We assume that the list “sexiest” applies to women flight attendants, the survey does not differentiate between sexiest female and male attendants.

So, will you use this as a basis to book your next travel plans? Probably not. Use the comments section below or post to our official Facebook page for your thoughts.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Article originally appeared on Costa Rica Extra and is republished here with permission.

About Rico

Rico "Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! Rico brings his special kind of savvy to online marketing. His websites are engaging, provocative, informative and sometimes off the wall, where you either like or you leave it. The same goes for him, like him or leave him.There is no middle ground. No compromises, only a passion to present reality as he sees it!

Connect

Follow on Twitter Connect on Facebook Find on Google+ View all Posts Visit Website
Q Costa Rica
QCostarica.com - Powered by The Q Media  