Six women between the ages of 20 and 30, who were offered up for sexual services, were found by agents of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) inside the alleged ‘house of massages‘ raided Wednesday in Escazú.

The officers of the Section Against Physical Integrity, Trafficking and Trafficking of People, with the support of the Escazu Municipal Police, detained a 32-year-old woman, with the surnames Castro Aráuz, on suspicion of pimping (proxenetismo in Spanish).

According to Luis Ávila, deputy director of the OIJ, Castro used social networks to offer masseur jobs to girls. However, once the girls arrived at the job interview, in the massage room, they were threatened or convinced them to prostitute themselves.

Castro then placed the women to work at the Escazú house that was being used a place to offer the sexual services of the girls (victims) to clients.

The investigation began at the beginningof the year when the OIJ received a confidential tip to the illicit activity.

The investigation confirmed that the clients (men) arrived at the supposed house of massage after making an appointment with Castro. Authorities did not give details if the contact and appointments were through social media, email or telephone.

In the property, rented by Castro, there are rooms that do not have the characteristics of a massage room (typically a massage table), but neither those of a typical residence bedroom.

In the Wednesday raid, the OIJ confiscated computers and other electronic devices to sustain the accusation before the Prosecutor’s Office.

After several interviews, the six Costa Rican women were released, while the suspect was handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office. Castro had no previous criminal recorded.