For local American football fans in Costa Rica the long-awaited women’s league, Asociacion Deportiva de Mujeres de Football Americano (ADMFA) will finally host its official debut game.

The inauguration game is on Sunday, October 7, at 9:00 am, at Coyella Fonseca Stadium in Guadalupe, San Jose, between the newest team, Bulldogs F.A. Costa Rica and the longest established women’s team in San Jose, Goddesses CR.

Both teams regularly practice in La Sabana Park.

The other teams currently in the women’s league are Valkirias Football Team that represent Perez Zeledon and Codea Falcons Football for Alajuela. Although the latter team is not participating in this calendar.

The Valkirias will have their debut game when they host the Goddesses in Perez Zeledon the following week on Saturday, October 13th.

Playoffs will be on Saturday, December 8th and the Championship on Sunday, December 16th.

Entrance is 2,000 Colones and children under 12 years of age are free. For weekly league updates visit Facebook.com/AmericanFootballCR.