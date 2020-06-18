Thursday, 18 June 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

105 recovered from COVID-19 in a single day

(QCOSTARICA) In the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, 105 people were reported recovered from COVID-19, the highest daily number during the pandemic in our country.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 899 recovered patients, the day before 794. Although health authorities did not refer to the dizzying recovery, it is worth mentioning that a new protocol is being applied to determine a patient as “recovered”.

On June 12, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced that a diagnostic test would be dispensed with to discharge a COVID-19 patient who had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, which were no longer infectious.

According to the new guidelines, patients who have had no symptoms can be discharged on day 10 of having tested positive for COVID; and those who have manifested mild symptoms and have not required hospitalization can be discharged on day 13 after diagnosis, as long as they have not presented respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat or fever.

Salas explained that there may be people who have fragments of the virus up to 3 weeks after the onset of symptoms, but that does not mean that they have the active virus and can spread it to other people.

This guideline was issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

 

