Thursday, 18 June 2020
DONATE
Home Health UCR: COVID-19 second wave "pico" could occur within a week
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

UCR: COVID-19 second wave “pico” could occur within a week

The University of Costa Rica research estimates the "peak" of infections would be a maximum of 78 new daily diagnoses.

Rico
by Rico
20

(QCOSTARICA) The “Pico” (peak) of positive cases COVI-19 of the pandemic “second wave” could occur within a week.

That is the estimation from Observatorio del Desarrollo (OdD) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) after analyzing the epidemiological data released by the Ministry of Health on June 16.

- Advertisement -

Agustín Gómez, researcher at the OdD, explained in the Enfoques Program, that based on the 1,796 accumulated cases of Sars-CoV-2, the “peak” of infections would be a maximum of 78 new daily diagnoses.

But, if we go back to June 10, when 86 new cases were reported in a single day, the mathematical and trend protections revealed that the “peak” of the second wave would not be until August but with a maximum of 1,165 cases.

The Observatorio insists that its estimations are “snaps” of the moment. Gómez explained that the restrictive measures directly affect trends and that it is evident that the second wave is with much more force, reflecting this, is that the number of recoveries is less than that of active infections.

“The success of complying with these measures (health and social) will depend on how much we pay attention. (…) The models have the particularity that the health measures taken today will be reflected in seven days,” Gomez added.

- Advertisement -

Demographer Luis Rosero said that “the reopening will increase the risk that this will rise, that contagion will occur. It is likely that there are asymptomatic people who have not been detected by the health system and who can infect others on a bus or a mall, for example. Now, it has been seen in other countries that shutting down the economy may be overrated. (…) At this time and in my opinion, these measures to close the economy to control the pandemic is like ‘killing a fly with a shotgun’; yes, we are going to kill it but it is excessive. Many countries have shown that the situation can be controlled without reaching those extremes of paralyzing the economy,” he said.

On June 8, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced that the country was “entering” the second wave.

So far, hospitalizations, a key factor, have remained slow and stable. On Wednesday, 22 of the 960 active cases were in hospital, of which 3 are in intensive care.

More: COVID-19 Costa Rica Timeline

Also, the number of deaths to COVID-19 in Costa Rica has remained low: 12 deaths (9 men and 3 women), the last death occurring on June 10.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Health stresses there is still no community contagion in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -
Previous article105 recovered from COVID-19 in a single day
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

105 recovered from COVID-19 in a single day

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, 105 people...
Read more

Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels: Hotel sector can no longer endure

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH) stated that they...
Read more

MOST READ

Heredia

Father sentenced to 108 years prison for abusing and raping daughter

RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) A father took advantage of the visitation rights to rape his 11-year-old daughter on 11 separate occasions, For this, the man, identified as...
Read more
Front Page

Laura Chinchilla: “Eden Pastora was a mercenary who betrayed the coat we gave him”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Out of respect for Costa Rica, former president Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014) asked the country's media today not to mythologize the figure of Edén...
Health

COVID-19: 77 new cases; UN to give Costa Rica “health cooperation” in northern zone

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With an increase of 77 cases, the number of COVID-19 infections rose to 1,538, counted since the first case in March. The Minister of...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 29 new cases; Three clusters indetified in Heredia and one in Escazú

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) At the beginning of the third week of June, 100 days after the detection of the first case of COVID-19 in the country,...
News

What a total load of “TICO BULL”

Rico -
UPDATE: June 16. The AyA admitted to an error and will be correcting all May bills. See full story here. OPINION - A what a...
Lighter Side

No excuses!

Q Costa Rica -
There are no excuses that the AyA, the national water utility, can give for water shortages and overbilling.

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA