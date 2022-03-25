Friday 25 March 2022
type here...
Search

UN lowers its growth prospects in Latin America due to war

Effects of rising fuel and food prices could, however, benefit exporting nations

ReportsLatin America
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Our friend needs help! Evan Luck hospitalized in serious health crisis

RICO's DIGEST - The weekday afternoon drive from work...
Read more

14 Costa Rican companies participate in the most important business fair in the region

QCOSTARICA - Expocomer 2022, one of the most important...
Read more

UN lowers its growth prospects in Latin America due to war

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Latin American economy will grow...
Read more

The Most Reputable Online Casinos in Costa Rica

The legalization of online gambling sites in Costa Rica...
Read more

We are in the playoff zone! Ticos brings down the undefeated Canadians

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is in the playoff zone...
Read more

Is CBD Oil Worth the Hype?

You have probably ever heard of a product like...
Read more

Costa Rica colored in “red” in support of La Sele

QCOSTARICA - Tonight is a do or die for...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Latin American economy will grow 2.3% in 2022, estimated this Thursday the UN Conference for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which lowered its outlook for the region three-tenths compared to those calculated six months ago, due to the negative effects of the Ukraine war on the global picture.

Effects of rising fuel and food prices could, however, benefit exporting nations

The effects of the rise in fuel and food prices could, however, benefit raw material exporting nations such as Argentina, and in this sense, the UNCTAD report revised upwards the expected growth for the country of the Southern Cone, of 2.9%, calculated in September at 4.6% in the report published today.

The forecast study also raised the percentage of expected growth for Central America and the Caribbean (from 2.9% half a year ago to 3.5%), but lowered its prospects for Mexico by one and a half points (from 2.8% to 1.3%) and reduced its forecast for Brazil by half a point (from 1.8% to 1.3%).

- Advertisement -

“Although the growth figures will be substantially reduced compared to the levels achieved in the rebound phase of the pandemic (a good part of last year), the exporters of energy and raw materials, an important part of the regional production, will continue to have growth that make up for the situation,” the report said.

UNCTAD analyzed that consumption in three of the main regional economies, Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels, while in others there has been a strong recovery, as in the case of Chile and Colombia.

On the other hand, the rebound in the raw materials market in the past year has led to the recovery of investments in Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile, after the fall in 2020, the UNCTAD study indicated.

However, this warns of the sharp slowdown that could occur in Brazil, “due to an extreme tightening of its monetary policy” and also possibly in Argentina, under the pressure of foreign debt.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe Most Reputable Online Casinos in Costa Rica
Next article14 Costa Rican companies participate in the most important business fair in the region
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

14 Costa Rican companies participate in the most important business fair in the region

QCOSTARICA - Expocomer 2022, one of the most important fairs in...
Read more

Costa Rica once again positioned as the happiest country in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica was once again positioned as the happiest...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Farandula

Nina Dobrev is living her best beach life while on vacation in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Nina Dobrev is living her best...
Trends

The Most Reputable Online Casinos in Costa Rica

The legalization of online gambling sites in Costa Rica...
Paying the bills