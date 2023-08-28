Monday 28 August 2023
type here...
Search

17 years since a Costa Rica President welcomed back to the Oval Office

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

17 years since a Costa Rica President welcomed back to the Oval Office

QCOSTARICA -- It took nearly two decades for a...
Read more

Self-cultivation and advertising of marijuana will be prohibited in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- In order to grant political viability to...
Read more

Exodus north goes through Costa Rica amid hardships, risks, human trafficking

QCOSTARICA (EFE) – Migrants in the Americas are facing...
Read more

Unlocking Social Media: Essential Hacks for 2023

The marketing industry has experienced a whirlwind of changes...
Read more

Arrival of Geometry E triggers a price war in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (Clean Technica) Cheap EVs are finally arriving on...
Read more

ask the government to declare a state of emergency in the face of the immigration crisis

QCOSTARICA -- A motion was unanimously approved by legislators...
Read more

U.S. President Joe Biden will be welcoming Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves to the White House

QCOSTARICA  -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host Costa...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢538.38 BUY

¢544.49 SELL

26 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — It took nearly two decades for a Costa Rican Oresident to make it back to the White House in Washington D.C. and be welcomed in the Oval Office by a sitting President of the United States.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29, President Rodrigo Chaves will have the honor of meeting with his counterpart, Joe Biden.

- Advertisement -

Migration, security, foreign investment, business and cooperation are on the agenda that was announced last Wednesday.

The last time this happened was in the second Arias Sánchez administration (2006 – 2010), on December 6, 2006, when two-time President of Costa Rica, Oscar Arias, met with George W. Bush.

“I don’t like to travel, I have already traveled more than necessary, but it is not prudent for the interests of Costa Rica not to accept the invitation. I am preparing to travel to the United States Monday afternoon. On Wednesday we return for a tour in Limón (…) Costa Rica is on everyone’s lips internationally for the value of this democracy, which also has a great reputation at the international level,” Chaves said last Wednesday, during the weekly press conference following a meeting of his cabinet.

The presidential delegation will include the Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André Tinoco, the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera, the Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications, Paula Bogantes, and the Minister of Communication and Liaison, Jorge Rodríguez Vives.

Chaves, also chose to invite the media to be part of his presidential delegation, perhaps in an effort to score political points due to recent accusations.

This morning, Monday, August 28, before heading for Washington D.C., Chaves will meet with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who arrived in Costa Rica on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSelf-cultivation and advertising of marijuana will be prohibited in Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

17 years since a Costa Rica President welcomed back to the Oval Office

QCOSTARICA -- It took nearly two decades for a Costa Rican...
Read more

Self-cultivation and advertising of marijuana will be prohibited in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- In order to grant political viability to the proposal...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

ask the government to declare a state of emergency in the face of the immigration crisis

QCOSTARICA -- A motion was unanimously approved by legislators...
Trends

From Onboarding to Advancement: How To Elevate Employee Development

What comes to your mind when you hear the...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: