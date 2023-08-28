17 years since a Costa Rica President welcomed back to the Oval Office

QCOSTARICA — It took nearly two decades for a Costa Rican Oresident to make it back to the White House in Washington D.C. and be welcomed in the Oval Office by a sitting President of the United States.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29, President Rodrigo Chaves will have the honor of meeting with his counterpart, Joe Biden.

- Advertisement -

Migration, security, foreign investment, business and cooperation are on the agenda that was announced last Wednesday.

The last time this happened was in the second Arias Sánchez administration (2006 – 2010), on December 6, 2006, when two-time President of Costa Rica, Oscar Arias, met with George W. Bush.

“I don’t like to travel, I have already traveled more than necessary, but it is not prudent for the interests of Costa Rica not to accept the invitation. I am preparing to travel to the United States Monday afternoon. On Wednesday we return for a tour in Limón (…) Costa Rica is on everyone’s lips internationally for the value of this democracy, which also has a great reputation at the international level,” Chaves said last Wednesday, during the weekly press conference following a meeting of his cabinet.

The presidential delegation will include the Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André Tinoco, the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera, the Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications, Paula Bogantes, and the Minister of Communication and Liaison, Jorge Rodríguez Vives.

Chaves, also chose to invite the media to be part of his presidential delegation, perhaps in an effort to score political points due to recent accusations.

This morning, Monday, August 28, before heading for Washington D.C., Chaves will meet with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who arrived in Costa Rica on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related