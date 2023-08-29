Tuesday 29 August 2023
The 100 years old in Italy and Costa Rica, the secret to a lengthy life could be attributed to regularly taking breaks

In Nicoya, just like all the other Blue Zones, people would never do a couple of hours of work when they could be enjoying their family, or taking a siesta

ReportsThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Dollar Exchange

¢537.53 BUY

¢544.01 SELL

29 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Q24N (Insider) Biohacker bros and millionaires hoping to extend their lifespan and enjoy more time on Earth are consistently toying with novel ways to maximize productivity and, essentially, cheat death.

Tech exec and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson has a strict daily eating routine that ends at 11 am, and he even once tried injecting some of his son’s blood to infuse himself with youth (that didn’t work). Other longevity seekers are popping pills like metformin and rapamycin, or putting their faith in supplements like NMN.

But in areas of the world where men already live beyond 100 with stunning regularity, a big key to living longer, healthier lives is organically managing stress, and taking time to live in the moment.

Instead of maximizing productivity, men who actually crack 100 prioritize happy hour with their friends.

Italian mountain men have unusually high odds of living to 100

A shepherd tending to his herd in Ogliastra, Sardinia. Massimiliano Maddanu, Getty Images.

In Sardinia, men accidentally figured out something unique about longevity long ago. The island is home to the highest concentration of male centenarians on the planet. (In the US, 100-year-old women outnumber men by a factor of almost 6 to 1, but in Sardinia, the ratio is more like 1 to 1.)

Men’s work is one of several, interwoven factors that makes Sardinia one of the world’s five Blue Zones, a longevity hotspot.

Sardinians live in steep, stairwell-dotted towns where everyday life is like a gentle, but consistent, StairMaster workout. Traditionally, Sardinian men were shepherds, tending to their flocks on the mountainside, work which requires a significant number of steps.

“They spend time with their animals, they’re up in the hills walking, they take naps and by happy hour, they’re usually back in their villages sharing a glass of wine with their friends,” author and longevity expert Dan Buettner said, in the forthcoming Netflix docuseries “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” premiering on August 30.

Perhaps the original quiet quitters, these men consistently end their workday on time, and head off to check in with their people afterwards, laughing and teasing each other over a glass or two of their regional, antioxidant-rich vino called Cannonau.

“It’s not that these shepherds here don’t have any stress, it’s just that they seem to have not a lot of chronic stress.” Buettner, who also has a forthcoming how-to book about Blue Zones secrets for living longer, said. “Men in Sardinia work, but they don’t appear to be especially stressed out at work.”

Managing stress and connecting with your people is a tried and true longevity recipe

Chronic stress is a driver of many of the diseases that are associated with aging, and can lead to premature death. The glucose spikes and inflammation associated with our body’s stress response can, over time, lead to more diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity.

But, if we can overcome our daily stressors and find ways to navigate issues like a lost sheep or sick member of our herd, we keep stress in check.

“This sense of active coping, where you can resolve the problems that you are given, is a very important part of mental health, cognitive longevity, and stress resilience,” Dr. Mithu Storoni, a neuro-ophthalmologist featured in the series, says.

Along Costa Rica’s Nicoya peninsula, another longevity hotspot highlighted in the docuseries, men abide by similar ideas about balancing work and stress.

“I work from 6 to 10,” 86-year-old Juan Carrillo told Buettner.

Carrillo’s often toiling with a hand axe or machete, chopping logs for firewood, working up a sweat. The work is intense, but relatively brief. “Now, with my old age, I think that you have to rest.”

86-year-old Juan Carillo taking a break after work, resting in a hammock. Netflix

In the afternoon, Carrillo makes time for leisure and connection.

“I like to go out and treat myself,” he said. Some days that means going out to the bar and dancing, shaking his hips and enjoying a cold beer with friends.

“In Nicoya, just like all the other Blue Zones, people would never do a couple of hours of work when they could be enjoying their family, or taking a siesta, or interacting with their friends,” Buettner said. “They slow down to make time for things that really matter to them.”

Read the original at Insider.com.

