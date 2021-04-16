Friday 16 April 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

3,157 new cases confirmed in 3 days!

by Rico
174

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – While for many bringing back the vehicle restriction measures on the weekends was a surprise, not here, I expected that and even for the weekdays (outside San Jose) which may still come.

The reasoning for this is the spike in the number of new cases daily, numbers this week had seen for many, many months and the increase in hospitalizations and patients requiring scarce ICU beds.

If you will recall, by late February, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) began scaling back hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, and resuming a more normal hospital situation, restarting elective surgeries and other services that had been delayed since the middle of last year.

- Advertisement -

In three days, Tuesday (April 13), Wednesday (April 14), and Thursday (April 15),  the Ministry of Health reported 3,157 new cases confirmed – 957 on Tuesday, 1,069 on Wednesday and 1,121 on Thursday.

Similar numbers are expected for today, Friday, April 16 and possibly for the coming days.

We hadn’t seen these kinds of numbers since January 14, peaking at 1,086 new cases for one day. The norm in February, March and Semana Santa was around 400 daily.

But it’s not just new cases. On Thursday the Ministry of Health reported 507 people in hospital, of which 236 are in intensive care.

- Advertisement -

Deaths associated with covid, after months of low single digits daily, were in the double digits this week: 10 on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday. We left behind double digits at the beginning of February.

The vehicle restrictions that start this weekend, April 17 and in place until further notice, allow only the circulation of vehicles with even number ending plates (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on Saturdays and odd number ending plates (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) on Sundays.

The measure applies from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm and is countrywide.

The nighttime countrywide restrictions continue from 11:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

There are exemptions.

The weekday restrictions apply to the downtown area of San Jose.

- Advertisement -

Click here for all the official information on the restrictions and exemptions.

All the sanitary measures are in place are temporary and for the benefit of all.

Please wear a mask, keep your social distance, wash your hands or use gel frequently and stay home if you can.

With the vaccination program, that is going at a very, very slow pace, but that is for another time, and maintaining protocols, we can beat this. But only if we all work together towards that goal.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleStorm forces evacuations, flooding and emergency calls and more than 120 incidents in Caribbean and Central Valley
Next articleKey Largo: From Brothel to Cultural Center
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Heredia Hospital enables vaccination to speed up campaign against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The San Vicente de Paúl Hospital in Heredia, enabled...
Read more

Vehicle restrictions back this weekend!

QCOSTARICA - The sharp increase in the number of new daily...
Read more

MOST READ

Order and tranquility, this is how voluntary vaccination against Covid-19 is developed in Nicaragua

Colombia

Sexual activity in Colombia also took its toll due to the pandemic

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Sexual activity in Colombia had negative effects as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. This was demonstrated by the results of the...
Coronavirus

What is mRNA? The messenger molecule that’s been in every living cell for billions of years is the key ingredient in some COVID-19 vaccines

Q Costa Rica -
One surprising star of the coronavirus pandemic response has been the molecule called mRNA. It’s the key ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19...
Health

The Pandemic: Epidemiological report April 13, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  Costa Rica added 891 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10, 482 on Sunday, April 11, 469 on Monday, April 12, and 957...
Health

Contagion rate increases to 1.45 and shows that the country is entering a ‘new pandemic wave’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion or "R" rate for this Monday in Costa Rica reached 1.45, according to the analysis carried out by the Universidad...
Infrastructure

Work on the Circulavacion Norte Resumes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez Mata, signed Friday afternoon the extension of the addendum with United Nations...
Caribbean Coast

Storm forces evacuations, flooding and emergency calls and more than 120 incidents in Caribbean and Central Valley

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's only the middle of April but it felt like September/October between Wednesday and Thursday, as the rains continued for more than...
El Salvador

China is donating 150,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to El Salvador

Q24N -
Q24N - "I received a letter from President Xi Jinping, where he tells me that he will donate 150,000 vaccines against covid-19 to...
Infrastructure

College of Engineers qualifies as unjustifiable stoppage of works in Circunvalacion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unjustified. The Colegio Federado de Ingenieros y Arquitectos (CFIA) - Federated College of Engineers and Architects - qualifies the rejection of the...
Latin America

Bolsonaro’s ‘genocidal’ Covid response has led to Brazilian catastrophe, Dilma Rousseff says

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (TheGuardian) Jair Bolsonaro’s perverse and “genocidal” response to one of the world’s deadliest Covid outbreaks has left Brazil “adrift on an ocean...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.