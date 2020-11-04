Wednesday, 4 November 2020
688 people in shelters due to the influence of ETA

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE) Alexánder Solís, reported this Wednesday afternoon that 688 people are currently in different shelters in the country, as a result of the impact in our country of the tropical storm ETA.

About 18 buildings in 12 different cantons are housing people affected the rains and flooding.

The CNE reports some 529 incidents, including landslides and floods in the areas of:

  • Corredores, Puntarenas province (47)
  • Parrita, Puntarenas province (12)
  • Puntarenas canton (5)
  • Nandayure, Guanacaste (24)
  • Hojancha, Guanacaste (15)
  • Paquera, Puntarenas (14)
  • Coto Brus, Puntarenas (10)
  • Cañas, Guanacaste (272)
  • Bagaces, Guanacaste (42)
  • Liberia, Guanacaste (12)
  • La Cruz, Guanacaste (58)
  • Nicoya, Guanacaste (177)

An orange alert has been declared in the South Pacific because it is in this sector where the most risk situations have been reported.

The national weather service, the IMN, predicts that heavy rains will continue in almost the entire Costa Rican territory.

The director of the IMN, Werner Stolz, said that the current rainy conditions are expected to continue into next weekend the province of Guanacaste.

Authorities have asked people, especially those who live near rivers, to be careful to avoid exposing themselves to the danger of crossing them.

