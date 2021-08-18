Wednesday 18 August 2021
type here...
Search

A giant in the friendliest airport in the region (photos)

ANTONOV at SJO Juan Santamaría International Airport

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Why do digital nomads choose Costa Rica to work?

EXPAT FOCUS - Raúl Reeves's life took a turn...
Read more

A giant in the friendliest airport in the region (photos)

TODAY COSTA RICA - A giant in the friendliest...
Read more

Is Genetics the Reason Why No Costa Ricans Have Broken Into the NFL As Yet?

It’s at this time of year when people start...
Read more

Curiosities: One of the longest straights in Costa Rica

Q PHOTOS - One of the longest straights in...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 18: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, August 18, vehicles with...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

TODAY COSTA RICA – A giant in the friendliest airport in our region and the third in Latin America, the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), also known as the San Jose airport, located in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

The Antonov AN-124-100 landed at the San Jose airport on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 6:02 am, arriving from Houston, Texas.

- Advertisement -

According to Flightaware.com, the aircraft is still in the Finca Paraiso.

ANTONOV Airlines at SJO Juan Santamaría International Airport #Antonov124_100 – at SJO Juan Santamaría International Airport.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleIs Genetics the Reason Why No Costa Ricans Have Broken Into the NFL As Yet?
Next articleWhy do digital nomads choose Costa Rica to work?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

KLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport

Q PHOTOS - KLM Boeing 787-9 taking off at 3:18 pm...
Read more

Aeris and Immigration rule out that long lines at the airport are related to the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Attention to the flow of passengers at the Juan...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.