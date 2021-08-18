Juan Santamaría on the Latin American podium of the most passenger-friendly airports

QCOSTARICA – The Juan Santamaría International Airport – known as the San Jose airport (SJO) – was ranked third in a study that defined the most passenger-friendly Latin American air terminals for 2020.

This is the first rating issued by Consumer Choice Center in the region, which included 30 airports, ranked them in terms of passenger experience, based on factors ranging from location, access, and public transportation options.

The study also analyzed entertainment options, number of shops, restaurants, lounges, access to the air network, and the number of flights and destinations.

The data obtained revealed that the best airport in Latin America is the Mexico City International Airport (MEX) – officially Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez in Mexico City, followed by the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE), the airport serving Guayaquil in Ecuador.

The Juan Santamaría, meanwhile, shares third place with the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), in Brazil.

The study also highlights that eight airports from different countries were in the top 10, and that three of them are in Central America: Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama.

To form the ranking, Consumer Choice Center contacted airport operators and authorities and conducted an independent survey of annual reports.

Likewise, it analyzed databases, online statistics and used its own data collection to obtain the necessary information.

Benito Juárez (MEX), Mexico- 130 points

José Joaquín de Olmedo (GYE), Ecuador – 120 points

Juan Santamaría (SJO), Costa Rica – 115 points

Guarulhos (GRU), Brazil – 115 points

Punta Cana (PUJ), Dominican Republic – 110 points

La Aurora (GUA), Guatemala – 110 points

Tocumen (PTY), Panama – 100 points

Guadalajara (GDL), Mexico – 95 points

Galeão (GIG), Brazil – 95 points

Alfonso Bonilla Aragón (CLO), Colombia – 95 points

“As any traveler knows, many airports struggle with passenger peaks in high-season, and that experience trickles down to everyone who takes a flight. We will all be stressed once we start flying again as COVID-19 has truly disrupted traveling. High points were awarded to the airports that offered great destinations around the world, but also a healthy mix of shops, restaurants, and conveniences found at the airport.

“The point system we developed for this index provides great insight into what airports you should consider using on your next trip, whether for holiday or work,” said Fabio Fernandes, Media Associate of the Consumer Choice Center and co-author of the study.

“Other factors determined in the ranking included direct jet bridges, rather than bus boarding, proximity to the city center, and the number of lounges,” added Fernandes.

The Consumer Choice Center represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe, closely monitoring regulatory trends in Ottawa (Canada), Washington (US), Brussels (Belgium), Geneva (Switzerland), Lima (Peru), Brasilia (Brazil), and other hotspots of regulation and inform and activate consumers to fight for #ConsumerChoice.

